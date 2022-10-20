Lirik Lagu Mercury – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mercury – Sleeping at Last
Rows of houses
Sound asleep
Only street lights
Notice me
I am desperate
If nothing else
In a holding pattern
To find myself
I talk in circles
I talk in circles
I watch for signals
For a clue
How to feel different
How to feel new
Like science fiction
Bending truth
No one can unring this bell
Unsound this alarm, unbreak my heart new
God knows, I am dissonance
Waiting to be swiftly pulled into tune
I'll go anywhere you want
Anywhere you want
Anywhere you want me
I'll go anywhere you want
Anywhere you want
Anywhere you want me
I'll go anywhere you want
Anywhere you want
Anywhere you want me
I'll go anywhere you want
Anywhere you want me
Artikel Pilihan