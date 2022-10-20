Lirik Lagu Mercury – Sleeping At Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mercury – Sleeping at Last

Rows of houses

Sound asleep

Only street lights

Notice me

I am desperate

If nothing else

In a holding pattern

To find myself

I talk in circles

I talk in circles

I watch for signals

For a clue

How to feel different

How to feel new

Like science fiction

Bending truth

No one can unring this bell

Unsound this alarm, unbreak my heart new

God knows, I am dissonance

Waiting to be swiftly pulled into tune

I'll go anywhere you want

Anywhere you want

Anywhere you want me

I'll go anywhere you want

Anywhere you want

Anywhere you want me

I'll go anywhere you want

Anywhere you want

Anywhere you want me

I'll go anywhere you want

Anywhere you want me