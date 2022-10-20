Lirik Lagu China Girl – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu China Girl – Iggy Pop

I couldn't escape this feeling

With my China girl

I'm just a wreck without

My little China girl

I'd hear her heart beating

Loud as thunder

Saw the stars crashing

I'm a mess without

My China girl

Wake up mornings

There's no China girl

I'd hear hearts beating

Loud as thunder

And I'd see stars crashing down

I'd feel tragic

Like I was Marlon Brando

When I'd look at my China girl

I could pretend that nothing

Really meant too much

When I'd look at my China girl

I'd stumble into town

Just like a sacred cow

Visions of swastikas in my head

And plans for everyone

It's in the white of my eyes

My little China girl

You shouldn't mess with me

I'll ruin everything you are

I'll give you television

I'll give you eyes of blue

I'll give you men

Who want to rule the world

And when I get excited

My little China girl says

"Oh, Jimmy, just you shut your mouth"

She says, "Shh"