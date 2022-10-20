Lirik Lagu China Girl – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu China Girl – Iggy Pop
I couldn't escape this feeling
With my China girl
I'm just a wreck without
My little China girl
I'd hear her heart beating
Loud as thunder
Saw the stars crashing
I'm a mess without
My China girl
Wake up mornings
There's no China girl
I'd hear hearts beating
Loud as thunder
And I'd see stars crashing down
I'd feel tragic
Like I was Marlon Brando
When I'd look at my China girl
I could pretend that nothing
Really meant too much
When I'd look at my China girl
I'd stumble into town
Just like a sacred cow
Visions of swastikas in my head
And plans for everyone
It's in the white of my eyes
My little China girl
You shouldn't mess with me
I'll ruin everything you are
I'll give you television
I'll give you eyes of blue
I'll give you men
Who want to rule the world
And when I get excited
My little China girl says
"Oh, Jimmy, just you shut your mouth"
She says, "Shh"
Artikel Pilihan