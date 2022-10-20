Lirik Lagu Get Together - Indigo Girls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get Together – Indigo Girls

Love is but a song we sing

And fear's the way we die

You can make the mountains ring

Or make the angels cry

Though the bird is on the wing

You may not know why

Come on people now

Smile on your brother

Everybody get together

Try to love one another right now

Some may come and some may go

We will surely pass

When the one that left us here

Returns for us at last

We are but a moment's sunlight

Fading in the grass yeah

Come on people now

Smile on your brother

Everybody get together

Try to love one another right now

Come on people now

Smile on your brother

Everybody get together

Try to love one another right now

If you hear the song we sing

You will understand

You hold the key to love and fear

All in your trembling hand

Just one key unlocks them both

It's there at your command

Come on people now

Smile on your brother