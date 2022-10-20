Lirik Lagu DOA – I Prevail feat Joyner Lucas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu DOA - I Prevail feat Joyner Lucas

On our knees, we pray

As we waste away

And we dig our grave

Dead on arrival

I can't breathe

Got my head on the guillotine

Slipknot around my neck, come and take a seat

Watch ’em bury me down 'til I'm six feet deep in the underground

Dead is the land of the free

Don’t give, just take every time you need

Don't give, just take, though it's killing me

Don't give, just take every time you need

Don't give, just take

On our knees, we pray

As we waste away

And we dig our grave

Dead on arrival

In this mess we made

Fill our lungs with hate

Just to numb the pain

Dead on arrival

Dead on arrival

Dead on arrival

I can't breathe

I keep treadin' the water

Am I not worth saving?

But we're all goin’ under

Am I not worth saving?

Don’t give, just take every time you need

Don't give, just take, though it’s killing me

Don't give, just take every time you need

Don't give, just take

On our knees, we pray

As we waste away

And we dig our grave

Dead on arrival

In this mess we made

Fill our lungs with hate

Just to numb the pain

Dead on arrival

Dead on arrival

Dead on arrival

I can't breathe

Am I not worth saving?

Am I not worth saving?

On our knees, we pray

As we waste away

And we dig our grave

Dead on arrival

In this mess we made

Fill our lungs with hate

Just to numb the pain

Dead on arrival

Yeah

Dead on arrival

Dead on arrival

Dead, dead, dead, dead

Dead, dead, dead, dead

