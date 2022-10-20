Lirik Lagu DOA – I Prevail feat Joyner Lucas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu DOA - I Prevail feat Joyner Lucas
On our knees, we pray
As we waste away
And we dig our grave
Dead on arrival
I can't breathe
Got my head on the guillotine
Slipknot around my neck, come and take a seat
Watch ’em bury me down 'til I'm six feet deep in the underground
Dead is the land of the free
Don’t give, just take every time you need
Don't give, just take, though it's killing me
Don't give, just take every time you need
Don't give, just take
On our knees, we pray
As we waste away
And we dig our grave
Dead on arrival
In this mess we made
Fill our lungs with hate
Just to numb the pain
Dead on arrival
Dead on arrival
Dead on arrival
I can't breathe
I keep treadin' the water
Am I not worth saving?
But we're all goin’ under
Am I not worth saving?
Don’t give, just take every time you need
Don't give, just take, though it’s killing me
Don't give, just take every time you need
Don't give, just take
On our knees, we pray
As we waste away
And we dig our grave
Dead on arrival
In this mess we made
Fill our lungs with hate
Just to numb the pain
Dead on arrival
Dead on arrival
Dead on arrival
I can't breathe
Am I not worth saving?
Am I not worth saving?
On our knees, we pray
As we waste away
And we dig our grave
Dead on arrival
In this mess we made
Fill our lungs with hate
Just to numb the pain
Dead on arrival
Yeah
Dead on arrival
Dead on arrival
Dead, dead, dead, dead
Dead, dead, dead, dead
