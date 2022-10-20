Lirik Lagu Wtf U Mean - Haarper x Freddie Dredd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wtf U Mean – Haarper x Freddie Dredd

What the fuck you mean?

I'm smoking green up in my limousine-limousine

What the fuck you mean?

I'm smoking green up in my limousine

I stress my thoughts I keep it fucking raw

Keep a toolie on my hip

I still cannot believe this shit

Throw up and I'm out that's it

My clip will leave you with that shit

What the fuck you mean?

I'm smoking green up in my limousine

I stress my thoughts I keep it fucking raw

Keep a toolie on my hip

I still cannot believe this shit

Throw up and I'm out that's it

My clip will leave you with that shit

What you really mean when you say that shit

You runnin' with the team but ya play like a bitch

Dump another clip then I flip the script

Motherfuckers really gonna go emboss their R.I.P

When I dip you dip girl just like that

She be gettin' pearls on her neck and her back

I'mma rip a clip through the ops real quick

Making their tomb with the m1 swift

I bang with a rang I'm the mane so deranged

Everybody wanna claim that they runnin' da truth

I ring with the team resonate like a king

Knowing enemy are close, but they running a zoo

Round em up get the firing squad

Show em what it means to face a God

Pick a number one through six

Roll yo dice but I'm takin' all the chips

I do the Krav Maga serpent certain a naga

You won't make it through the night

Target on sight I do barrage

You m.l.a, so she gon' play

Want to stay but not today

I sharpen blades, I'm blazin'

Burn their station when they weigh in on my patience

Got the Han gook in my blood

But I'm Irish with the club

Got my iris up above

Ya'll Osiris on the run

It's a game on the concrete

Yautja blades up in the street

Browser flame up when I speak

They throw my name up 'cause they weak

Artis: Haarper

Artis unggulan: Freddie Dredd

Album: WTF U MEAN