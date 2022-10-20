Lirik Lagu Wtf U Mean - Haarper x Freddie Dredd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wtf U Mean – Haarper x Freddie Dredd
What the fuck you mean?
I'm smoking green up in my limousine-limousine
What the fuck you mean?
I'm smoking green up in my limousine
I stress my thoughts I keep it fucking raw
Keep a toolie on my hip
I still cannot believe this shit
Throw up and I'm out that's it
My clip will leave you with that shit
What the fuck you mean?
I'm smoking green up in my limousine
I stress my thoughts I keep it fucking raw
Keep a toolie on my hip
I still cannot believe this shit
Throw up and I'm out that's it
My clip will leave you with that shit
What you really mean when you say that shit
You runnin' with the team but ya play like a bitch
Dump another clip then I flip the script
Motherfuckers really gonna go emboss their R.I.P
When I dip you dip girl just like that
She be gettin' pearls on her neck and her back
I'mma rip a clip through the ops real quick
Making their tomb with the m1 swift
I bang with a rang I'm the mane so deranged
Everybody wanna claim that they runnin' da truth
I ring with the team resonate like a king
Knowing enemy are close, but they running a zoo
Round em up get the firing squad
Show em what it means to face a God
Pick a number one through six
Roll yo dice but I'm takin' all the chips
I do the Krav Maga serpent certain a naga
You won't make it through the night
Target on sight I do barrage
You m.l.a, so she gon' play
Want to stay but not today
I sharpen blades, I'm blazin'
Burn their station when they weigh in on my patience
Got the Han gook in my blood
But I'm Irish with the club
Got my iris up above
Ya'll Osiris on the run
It's a game on the concrete
Yautja blades up in the street
Browser flame up when I speak
They throw my name up 'cause they weak
What the fuck you mean?
I'm smoking green up in my limousine
I stress my thoughts I keep it fucking raw
Keep a toolie on my hip
I still cannot believe this shit
Throw up and I'm out that's it
My clip will leave you with that shit
What the fuck you mean?
I'm smoking green up in my limousine
I stress my thoughts I keep it fucking raw
Keep a toolie on my hip
I still cannot believe this shit
Throw up and I'm out that's it
My clip will leave you with that shit
What the fuck you mean?
I'm smoking green up in my limousine
Artis: Haarper
Artis unggulan: Freddie Dredd
Album: WTF U MEAN
