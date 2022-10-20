Lirik Lagu 30 Minute Love Affair – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 30 Minute Love Affair – Paloma Faith

30 minute love affair

All in the blink of an eye

There you were standing there

I heard an angel cry

Runaway lover

I soon discovered

It was best when we left it

I'll never forget it

Our 30 minute love affair

The city lead me out one night

Through lonely streets and neon light, searching, again

I met a stranger singing songs

Sat in that doorway I belonged, with him

Just talking

He was so beautiful there in my dreams

I left my heart and my memories

30 minute love affair

All in the blink of an eye

There you were standing there

I heard an angel cry

Runaway lover

I soon discovered, it was best when we left it

I'll never forget it Our 30 minute love affair

He told me he'd be there tomorrow

I knew where he led I would follow, I flew

And he knew

When I went back he had disappeared

My hopeful smile had turned to tears, let down

No sight nor sound

Sometimes it's better just to let them go

Cause your illusion's more than what you could know

30 minute love affair

All in the blink of an eye

There you were standing there

I heard an angel cry

Runaway lover

I soon discovered

It was best when we left it

I'll never forget it

Our 30 minute love affair

Falling from the sky for him I'll never, regret it

He took my breath away

And although it was the shortest time

I'll never forget it

He gave me such a beautiful lie

Oh my

30 minute love affair

All in the blink of an eye

There you were standing there

I heard an angel cry

Runaway lover

I soon discovered

It was best when we left it

Now I'll never forget it

It was best when we left it

I'll never forget it

30 minute love affair

30 minute love affair

Our 30 minute love affair

Credit

Penyanyi: Paloma Faith

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: Fall to Grace

Label: RCA

Penulis lagu: Faith, Chris Braide

Fakta Menarik

Lagu 30 Minute Love Affair merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Fall to Grace yang dirilis penyanyi Inggris Paloma Faith pada 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video telah ditonton lebih dari 6,4 juta kali.