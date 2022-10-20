Lirik Lagu 30 Minute Love Affair – Paloma Faith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
20 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Cuplikan musik video lagu 30 Minute Love Affair – Paloma Faith
Cuplikan musik video lagu 30 Minute Love Affair – Paloma Faith /YouTube Paloma Faith

Lirik Lagu 30 Minute Love Affair – Paloma Faith

30 minute love affair
All in the blink of an eye
There you were standing there
I heard an angel cry
Runaway lover
I soon discovered
It was best when we left it
I'll never forget it
Our 30 minute love affair
The city lead me out one night
Through lonely streets and neon light, searching, again
I met a stranger singing songs
Sat in that doorway I belonged, with him
Just talking
He was so beautiful there in my dreams
I left my heart and my memories
30 minute love affair
All in the blink of an eye
There you were standing there
I heard an angel cry
Runaway lover
I soon discovered, it was best when we left it
I'll never forget it Our 30 minute love affair
He told me he'd be there tomorrow
I knew where he led I would follow, I flew
And he knew
When I went back he had disappeared
My hopeful smile had turned to tears, let down
No sight nor sound
Sometimes it's better just to let them go
Cause your illusion's more than what you could know
30 minute love affair
All in the blink of an eye
There you were standing there
I heard an angel cry
Runaway lover
I soon discovered
It was best when we left it
I'll never forget it
Our 30 minute love affair
Falling from the sky for him I'll never, regret it
He took my breath away
And although it was the shortest time
I'll never forget it
He gave me such a beautiful lie
Oh my
30 minute love affair
All in the blink of an eye
There you were standing there
I heard an angel cry
Runaway lover
I soon discovered
It was best when we left it
Now I'll never forget it
It was best when we left it
I'll never forget it
30 minute love affair
30 minute love affair
Our 30 minute love affair

Credit

Penyanyi: Paloma Faith

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: Fall to Grace

Label: RCA

Penulis lagu: Faith, Chris Braide

Fakta Menarik

Lagu 30 Minute Love Affair merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Fall to Grace yang dirilis penyanyi Inggris Paloma Faith pada 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video telah ditonton lebih dari 6,4 juta kali.

