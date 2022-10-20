Lirik Lagu Love, Lust, and Liars – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lirik Love, Lust, and Liars – I Prevail
Now I'm gone
I've told you once, I've told you twice
Stab me in the back and you're gonna pay the price
You want me back now right?
Well, let's rewind to that night
That night where lust trumped love, and love got sacrificed
And now you beg for forgiveness, acting just like a witness
You expect me to lie down and act like it's not my business?
Now I realize, your fingerprints were at the crime
You think you know someone, and then it comes undone
They take the heart and run
Funny how things end up, now that you're gone
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Was your ten minutes of fun worth this song?
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Funny how things end up, now I'm gone
Alright, get it through your head
I'm done with you, so go ahead and get back in his bed
You wh*re!
This time it's different, it's time that I settle the score!
Now I realize, your fingerprints were at the crime (Were at the crime)
You think you know someone, and then it comes undone
They take the heart and run
Funny how things end up, now that you're gone
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Was your ten minutes of fun worth this song?
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Funny how things end up, now I'm gone
(I'm sorry...)
(I'm so sorry...)
Artikel Pilihan