Lirik Lagu Love, Lust, and Liars – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lirik Love, Lust, and Liars – I Prevail

Now I'm gone

I've told you once, I've told you twice

Stab me in the back and you're gonna pay the price

You want me back now right?

Well, let's rewind to that night

That night where lust trumped love, and love got sacrificed

And now you beg for forgiveness, acting just like a witness

You expect me to lie down and act like it's not my business?

Now I realize, your fingerprints were at the crime

You think you know someone, and then it comes undone

They take the heart and run

Funny how things end up, now that you're gone

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Was your ten minutes of fun worth this song?

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Funny how things end up, now I'm gone

Alright, get it through your head

I'm done with you, so go ahead and get back in his bed

You wh*re!

This time it's different, it's time that I settle the score!

Now I realize, your fingerprints were at the crime (Were at the crime)

You think you know someone, and then it comes undone

They take the heart and run

Funny how things end up, now that you're gone

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Was your ten minutes of fun worth this song?

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Funny how things end up, now I'm gone

(I'm sorry...)

(I'm so sorry...)