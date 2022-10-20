Lirik Lagu Children of the Damned – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Children of the Damned - Iron Maiden
He's walking like a small child
But watch his eyes burn you away
Black holes in his golden stare
God knows he wants to go home
Children of the damned
Children of the damned
Children of the damned
Children of the damned
He's walking like a dead man
If he had lived he would have crucified us all
Now he's standing on his last step
He thought oblivion, well, it beckons us all
Children of the damned
Children of the damned
Children of the damned
Children of the damned
Now it's burning his hands
He's turning to laugh
Smiles as the flame sears his flesh
Melting his face, screaming in pain
Peeling the skin from his eyes
Watch him die according to plan
He's dust on the ground, what did we learn?
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
You're children of the damned
Your back's against the wall
You turn into the light
You're burning in the night
You're children of the damned
Like candles watch them burn
Burning in the light
You'll burn again tonight
Children of the damned
