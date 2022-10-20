Lirik Lagu Children of the Damned – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Children of the Damned - Iron Maiden

He's walking like a small child

But watch his eyes burn you away

Black holes in his golden stare

God knows he wants to go home

Children of the damned

Children of the damned

Children of the damned

Children of the damned

He's walking like a dead man

If he had lived he would have crucified us all

Now he's standing on his last step

He thought oblivion, well, it beckons us all

Children of the damned

Children of the damned

Children of the damned

Children of the damned

Now it's burning his hands

He's turning to laugh

Smiles as the flame sears his flesh

Melting his face, screaming in pain

Peeling the skin from his eyes

Watch him die according to plan

He's dust on the ground, what did we learn?

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

You're children of the damned

Your back's against the wall

You turn into the light

You're burning in the night

You're children of the damned

Like candles watch them burn

Burning in the light

You'll burn again tonight

Children of the damned

Credits