Lirik Lagu 505 – Arctic Monkeys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 505 – Arctic Monkeys
I'm going back to 505
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
In my imagination, you're waitin' lyin' on your side
With your hands between your thighs
Stop and wait a sec
When you look at me like that, my darlin', what did you expect?
I'd probably still adore you with your hands around my neck
Or I did last time I checked
Not shy of a spark
The knife twists at the thought that I should fall short of the mark
Frightened by the bite, though it's no harsher than the bark
The middle of adventure, such a perfect place to start
I'm going back to 505
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
In my imagination, you're waitin' lyin' on your side
With your hands between your thighs
But I crumble completely when you cry
It seems like once again you've had to greet me with goodbye
I'm always just about to go and spoil a surprise
Take my hands off of your eyes too soon
I'm going back to 505
If it's a seven hour flight or a forty-five minute drive
In my imagination, you're waitin' lyin' on your side
With your hands between your thighs and a smile
Credit
Artis: Arctic Monkeys
Album: Favourite Worst Nightmare
Dirilis: 2007
Pencipta lagu:
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu 505
Arctic Monkeys merupakan grup musik rock asal Inggris, band ini dibentuk pada tahun 2002.
