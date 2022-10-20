Lirik Lagu Up – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up - Justin Bieber
It's a big big world
It's easy to get lost in it
You've always been my girl, oh
And I'm not ready to call it quits
We can make the sun shine in the moon light
We can make the grey clouds turn to blue skies
I know it's hard
Baby, believe me
That we can go nowhere but up
From here, my dear
Baby, we can go nowhere but up
Tell me what we've got to fear
We'll take it to the sky past the moon to the galaxy
As long as you're with me, baby
Honestly, honestly with the strength of our love
We can go nowhere but up
It's a big big world
And I'm gonna show you all of it
I'm gonna lace you with pearls, oh
From every ocean that we're swimmin' in
We can make the sun shine in the moon light
We can make the grey clouds turn to blue skies
Yeah, I know it's hard
Baby, believe me, ooh
That we can go nowhere but up
From here, my dear
Baby, we can go nowhere but up
Tell me what we've got to fear
We'll take it to the sky past the moon to the galaxy
As long as you're with me, baby
Honestly, honestly with the strength of our love
We can go nowhere but up
Nowhere but up
Baby, we were underground
We're on the surface now
We're gonna make it, girl
I promise
If you believe in love
And you believe in us
We can go nowhere but up
