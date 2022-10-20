Lirik Lagu Up – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up - Justin Bieber

It's a big big world

It's easy to get lost in it

You've always been my girl, oh

And I'm not ready to call it quits

We can make the sun shine in the moon light

We can make the grey clouds turn to blue skies

I know it's hard

Baby, believe me

That we can go nowhere but up

From here, my dear

Baby, we can go nowhere but up

Tell me what we've got to fear

We'll take it to the sky past the moon to the galaxy

As long as you're with me, baby

Honestly, honestly with the strength of our love

We can go nowhere but up

It's a big big world

And I'm gonna show you all of it

I'm gonna lace you with pearls, oh

From every ocean that we're swimmin' in

We can make the sun shine in the moon light

We can make the grey clouds turn to blue skies

Yeah, I know it's hard

Baby, believe me, ooh

That we can go nowhere but up

From here, my dear

Baby, we can go nowhere but up

Tell me what we've got to fear

We'll take it to the sky past the moon to the galaxy

As long as you're with me, baby

Honestly, honestly with the strength of our love

We can go nowhere but up

Nowhere but up

Baby, we were underground

We're on the surface now

We're gonna make it, girl

I promise

If you believe in love

And you believe in us

We can go nowhere but up