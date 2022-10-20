Lirik Lagu 100 Ways - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

100 Ways - Zhavia

[Verse 1]

I don't even moon walk

I don't believe in moving backwards

If you knew just where I came from

You would understand me better, why I never

[Pre-Chorus]

Take shit for granted 'cause I ain't always had it

From my shoes to my tattoos, tryna make this a habit (Ah)

Them who think that they are stoppin' me

They don't know I got a hundred ways

[Chorus]

Hundred ways to get it every day

Only catch me restin' in my grave

I'm too busy countin' numbers

If I lose it, watch me do it

Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways

[Post-Chorus]

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

If I lose it, watch me do it

Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways

[Verse 2]

I'm just tryna stay way up (Way up)

Gettin' my convos in with Jesús (Jesus)

By the way he says "What's up?" (What's up?)

And He told me he forgives you

[Pre-Chorus]

Take shit for granted 'cause I ain't always had it

From my shoes to my tattoos, tryna make this a habit (Ah)

Them who think that they are stoppin' me

They don't know I got a hundred ways

[Chorus]

Hundred ways to get it every day

Only catch me restin' in my grave

I'm too busy countin' numbers

If I lose it, watch me do it

Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways

[Post-Chorus]

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid ways

Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid

If I lose it, watch me do it

Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways