Lirik Lagu 100 Ways - Zhavia dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]
I don't even moon walk
I don't believe in moving backwards
If you knew just where I came from
You would understand me better, why I never
[Pre-Chorus]
Take shit for granted 'cause I ain't always had it
From my shoes to my tattoos, tryna make this a habit (Ah)
Them who think that they are stoppin' me
They don't know I got a hundred ways
[Chorus]
Hundred ways to get it every day
Only catch me restin' in my grave
I'm too busy countin' numbers
If I lose it, watch me do it
Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways
[Post-Chorus]
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
If I lose it, watch me do it
Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways
[Verse 2]
I'm just tryna stay way up (Way up)
Gettin' my convos in with Jesús (Jesus)
By the way he says "What's up?" (What's up?)
And He told me he forgives you
[Pre-Chorus]
Take shit for granted 'cause I ain't always had it
From my shoes to my tattoos, tryna make this a habit (Ah)
Them who think that they are stoppin' me
They don't know I got a hundred ways
[Chorus]
Hundred ways to get it every day
Only catch me restin' in my grave
I'm too busy countin' numbers
If I lose it, watch me do it
Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways
[Post-Chorus]
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid, hunnid ways
Hunnid, hunnid, hunnid
If I lose it, watch me do it
Bet I'll come up with another hundred ways
