Lirik Lagu No Future? Yeah Right - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Future? Yeah Right - You Me At Six

You're not really who say you are

You profit from your kamikaze art

Hardly recognize what you've become

Just a libertine from dawn to dust

I pray for you one time

A failure by design

No good times when I rewind

I almost feel bad for you

It was never personal

And you made that call

Always wanting someone else to blame

But this was all your fault

You wanna destroy me

But I'll never surrender my hope

Don't try to control me

My future isn't yours to own

We don't know how to communicate

Anymore, anymore

Picking sides, you're just picking fights, won the battle

But lost the war

Why do you do this to yourself? It's bad for your health

Coming after me, I promise it will not end well

I know it's hard for you to hear, hard for you to hear

I'm someone that you should fear, someone you should fear

You wanna destroy me

But I'll never surrender my hope

Don't try to control me

My future isn't yours to own

You wanna destroy me, destroy me

I rebound

You wanna destroy me, destroy me

I won't lie down

You thought you could get what you wanted

You thought you could bury us now

You thought you could get what you wanted

But it's your fall from grace, you ain't dragging us down

I won't go, I won't go

Down without a fight, gonna make you wish you treated me right

I won't go, I won't go

Down without a fight, gonna make you wish you treated me right

You wanna destroy me

But I'll never surrender my hope (surrender my hope)

Don't try to control me

My future isn't yours to own (isn't yours to own)

You wanna destroy me, destroy me

I rebound

You wanna destroy me, destroy me

I won't lie down