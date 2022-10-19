Lirik Lagu No Future? Yeah Right - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Future? Yeah Right - You Me At Six
You're not really who say you are
You profit from your kamikaze art
Hardly recognize what you've become
Just a libertine from dawn to dust
I pray for you one time
A failure by design
No good times when I rewind
I almost feel bad for you
It was never personal
And you made that call
Always wanting someone else to blame
But this was all your fault
You wanna destroy me
But I'll never surrender my hope
Don't try to control me
My future isn't yours to own
We don't know how to communicate
Anymore, anymore
Picking sides, you're just picking fights, won the battle
But lost the war
Why do you do this to yourself? It's bad for your health
Coming after me, I promise it will not end well
I know it's hard for you to hear, hard for you to hear
I'm someone that you should fear, someone you should fear
You wanna destroy me
But I'll never surrender my hope
Don't try to control me
My future isn't yours to own
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I rebound
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I won't lie down
You thought you could get what you wanted
You thought you could bury us now
You thought you could get what you wanted
But it's your fall from grace, you ain't dragging us down
I won't go, I won't go
Down without a fight, gonna make you wish you treated me right
I won't go, I won't go
Down without a fight, gonna make you wish you treated me right
You wanna destroy me
But I'll never surrender my hope (surrender my hope)
Don't try to control me
My future isn't yours to own (isn't yours to own)
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I rebound
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I won't lie down
