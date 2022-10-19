Lirik Lagu No Future? Yeah Right - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB
Penampilan You Me At Six.
Penampilan You Me At Six. /YouTube secretclown

No Future? Yeah Right - You Me At Six

You're not really who say you are
You profit from your kamikaze art
Hardly recognize what you've become
Just a libertine from dawn to dust

I pray for you one time
A failure by design
No good times when I rewind
I almost feel bad for you
It was never personal
And you made that call
Always wanting someone else to blame
But this was all your fault

You wanna destroy me
But I'll never surrender my hope
Don't try to control me
My future isn't yours to own

We don't know how to communicate
Anymore, anymore
Picking sides, you're just picking fights, won the battle
But lost the war

Why do you do this to yourself? It's bad for your health
Coming after me, I promise it will not end well
I know it's hard for you to hear, hard for you to hear
I'm someone that you should fear, someone you should fear

You wanna destroy me
But I'll never surrender my hope
Don't try to control me
My future isn't yours to own
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I rebound
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I won't lie down

You thought you could get what you wanted
You thought you could bury us now
You thought you could get what you wanted
But it's your fall from grace, you ain't dragging us down

I won't go, I won't go
Down without a fight, gonna make you wish you treated me right
I won't go, I won't go
Down without a fight, gonna make you wish you treated me right

You wanna destroy me
But I'll never surrender my hope (surrender my hope)
Don't try to control me
My future isn't yours to own (isn't yours to own)
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I rebound
You wanna destroy me, destroy me
I won't lie down

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Penampilan Putri Candrawathi dalam Sidang Perdana Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J
2

Paparkan Upaya Pengurangan Emisi di Konferensi BUMN Negara G20, PLN Siap Pimpin Transisi Energi Indonesia
3

Rizky Billar Tidak Tahu Namanya Sudah Diboikot KPI untuk Tampil di TV dan Radio
4

Preview dan Prediksi Villarreal vs Osasuna di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Skor Akhir, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Pembunuh Lansia di Bojongloa Kidul Terungkap, Pelaku Adalah Ponakan yang Minta Jatah Warisan
6

15 Ciri Suami Idaman, Salah Satunya Menghargai Kesetaraan Gender
7

Didakwa Pembunuhan Berencana Brigadir J, Jaksa: Putri Candrawathi Terlibat Perampasan Nyawa Secara Sempurna
8

Minta Proses Hukum Rizky Billar Dilanjutkan, Komnas Perempuan Beri Alasan
9

Sidang Ferdy Sambo Dilanjut Kamis dengan Agenda Jawaban Jaksa atas Eksepsi
10

Ferdy Sambo Ternyata Beri Imbalan untuk Bharada E, Bripka Ricky Rizal, dan Kuat Maruf

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Tasikmalaya

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

19 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

19 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cek Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan oleh Zaskia Gotik Lengkap, Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan Menceritakan Tentang Apa?

Cek Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan oleh Zaskia Gotik Lengkap, Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan Menceritakan Tentang Apa?

19 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Zona Priangan

Kiper Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois: Kiper Diremehkan, Meskipun Kami Lebih Banyak Berperan dalam Permainan

Kiper Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois: Kiper Diremehkan, Meskipun Kami Lebih Banyak Berperan dalam Permainan

19 Oktober 2022, 00:42 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ketindihan, Dikejar Hantu, Mimpi Buruk Apapun Lakukan Ini Terang Quraish Shihab, Bukan Buang Ludah

Ketindihan, Dikejar Hantu, Mimpi Buruk Apapun Lakukan Ini Terang Quraish Shihab, Bukan Buang Ludah

19 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Tanggal 20 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Peristiwa Pelantikan 3 Presiden

Tanggal 20 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Peringatan Hari Osteoporosis Sedunia Peristiwa Pelantikan 3 Presiden

19 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tidak Setiap Hari, Bacalah Doa Pada Waktu Sempit Ini, Kunci Segala Hajat dan Rezeki Terang Abah Guru Sekumpul

Tidak Setiap Hari, Bacalah Doa Pada Waktu Sempit Ini, Kunci Segala Hajat dan Rezeki Terang Abah Guru Sekumpul

19 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Lirik 'Kanashimi Wo Yashashisa Ni' Lagu Ost Naruto - Little by Little Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik 'Kanashimi Wo Yashashisa Ni' Lagu Ost Naruto - Little by Little Beserta Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

19 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Saat Terakhir - ST 12 Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Gitar Saat Terakhir - ST 12 Lengkap dengan Liriknya

19 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Rasa Cinta sudah tak Sama lagi

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Rasa Cinta sudah tak Sama lagi

19 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Kemajuan Industri Motor Hingga Mobil Listrik, PLN Kolaborasi Kembangkan Ekosistem Kendaraan Listrik

Kemajuan Industri Motor Hingga Mobil Listrik, PLN Kolaborasi Kembangkan Ekosistem Kendaraan Listrik

19 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Fase Menggairahkan dalam Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Fase Menggairahkan dalam Cinta

19 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Zona Priangan

Neymar akan Bersaksi pada Hari Selasa di Persidangan Transfer Barcelona 2013

Neymar akan Bersaksi pada Hari Selasa di Persidangan Transfer Barcelona 2013

19 Oktober 2022, 00:14 WIB

Manado Hits

Irjen Pol Teddy Minahasa Batal Diperiksa, Kombes Nurul: Kondisi Beliau Kurang Sehat

Irjen Pol Teddy Minahasa Batal Diperiksa, Kombes Nurul: Kondisi Beliau Kurang Sehat

19 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Utara Times

Terjadi Lagi, Barusan Gempa Susulan Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 18 Oktober 2022, Pukul 23.47 WIB 

Terjadi Lagi, Barusan Gempa Susulan Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 18 Oktober 2022, Pukul 23.47 WIB 

19 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ruang Kelas SDN Sukaratu dan SDN Neglasari Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Memprihatinkan, Keselamatan Siswa Terancam

Ruang Kelas SDN Sukaratu dan SDN Neglasari Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Memprihatinkan, Keselamatan Siswa Terancam

19 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Luapkan Emosi dan Kemarahan!

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Luapkan Emosi dan Kemarahan!

19 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

19 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

LIMITED EDITION! CUB House Honda Rilis Motor Monkey 125 Versi Astro Boy

LIMITED EDITION! CUB House Honda Rilis Motor Monkey 125 Versi Astro Boy

19 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB