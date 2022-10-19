Lirik Lagu Take On The World - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take On The World - You Me At Six

Just say the word, we'll take on the world

Just say you're hurt, we'll face the worst

Oh

I can see, see the pain in your eyes

Oh, believe, believe me and I have tried

No, I won't, I won't pretend to know what you've been through

You should know, I wish it was me, not you

And just say the word, we'll take on the world

Just say you're hurt, we'll face the worst

Nobody knows you the way that I know you

Look in my eyes. I will never desert you

And just say the word, we'll take on the world

And it's the fight, and the fight of our lives

You and I—we were made to thrive

And I am your future, I am your past

Never forget we were built to last

Step out of the shadows and into my life

Silence the voices that haunt you inside

And just say the word, we'll take on the world

Just say you're hurt, we'll face the worst

Nobody knows you the way that I know you

Look in my eyes, I will never desert you

And just say the word, we'll take on the world, we'll take on the world

And nobody knows you the way that I know you

And nobody knows you the way that I know you

We'll fight, we'll crawl into the night

Our world. We'll go with you by my side

The calm, the storm, we'll face it all

And just say the word, we'll take on the world

And nobody knows you the way that I know you

Look in my eyes, I will never desert you

And just say the word, we'll take on the world, we'll take on the world

Credit

Title: Take on the World

Artist: You Me At Six

Album: Night People

Dirilis: 2021