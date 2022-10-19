Lirik Lagu Take On The World - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take On The World - You Me At Six
Just say the word, we'll take on the world
Just say you're hurt, we'll face the worst
Oh
I can see, see the pain in your eyes
Oh, believe, believe me and I have tried
No, I won't, I won't pretend to know what you've been through
You should know, I wish it was me, not you
And just say the word, we'll take on the world
Just say you're hurt, we'll face the worst
Nobody knows you the way that I know you
Look in my eyes. I will never desert you
And just say the word, we'll take on the world
And it's the fight, and the fight of our lives
You and I—we were made to thrive
And I am your future, I am your past
Never forget we were built to last
Step out of the shadows and into my life
Silence the voices that haunt you inside
And just say the word, we'll take on the world
Just say you're hurt, we'll face the worst
Nobody knows you the way that I know you
Look in my eyes, I will never desert you
And just say the word, we'll take on the world, we'll take on the world
And nobody knows you the way that I know you
And nobody knows you the way that I know you
We'll fight, we'll crawl into the night
Our world. We'll go with you by my side
The calm, the storm, we'll face it all
And just say the word, we'll take on the world
And nobody knows you the way that I know you
Look in my eyes, I will never desert you
And just say the word, we'll take on the world, we'll take on the world
Credit
Title: Take on the World
Artist: You Me At Six
Album: Night People
Dirilis: 2021
