Lirik Lagu Underdog - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill me if you dare
Hold my head up everywhere
Keep myself right on this train
I'm the underdog
Live my life on a lullaby
Keep myself riding on this train
Keep myself riding on this train
Life in technicolour
Sprayed out on walls
Well I've been pounding at the pavement
Until there's nothing at all
I got my cloak and dagger
In a bar room brawl
See the local loves a fighter
Loves a winner to fall
Feels like I'm lost in a moment
I'm always losing to win
Can't get away from the moment
Seems like it's time to begin
Kill me if you dare
Hold my head up everywhere
Keep myself right on this train
I'm the underdog
Live my life on a lullaby
Keep myself riding on this train
Keep myself riding on this train
It don't matter
I won't do what you say
You've got the money and the power
I won't go your way
