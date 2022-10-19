Lirik Lagu Underdog - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Underdog - Kasabian

Kill me if you dare

Hold my head up everywhere

Keep myself right on this train

I'm the underdog

Live my life on a lullaby

Keep myself riding on this train

Keep myself riding on this train

Life in technicolour

Sprayed out on walls

Well I've been pounding at the pavement

Until there's nothing at all

I got my cloak and dagger

In a bar room brawl

See the local loves a fighter

Loves a winner to fall

Feels like I'm lost in a moment

I'm always losing to win

Can't get away from the moment

Seems like it's time to begin

Kill me if you dare

Hold my head up everywhere

Keep myself right on this train

I'm the underdog

Live my life on a lullaby

Keep myself riding on this train

Keep myself riding on this train

It don't matter

I won't do what you say

You've got the money and the power

I won't go your way