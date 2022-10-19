Lirik Lagu Poison's Gone - Kurt Cobain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Poison's Gone - Kurt Cobain

She says I'm beans

And I've been lost

And I don't mean

The poison's gone

And I feel drained

The side that you know

And die with me

And I'll be yours

And I know you hope I'm in denial of love

And I know you'll only ever see me in this cell

Hiding and taken to the back of her reason

If I only knew you wouldn't dance, for my money

Only this I know

Time I've seen alone

And find the things that says I'm gone

Inside I breathe and thrive alone

She said don't be

Excitable

The night is deep, I died alone

She's had a dream

Wish I hadn't gone

Inside I weep

Inside I'm gone

She's saving pain and hiding hope

Inside of me

I've been grown

Credit

Artis : Kurt Cobain

Album : Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings

Penulis lagu : Kurt Cobain

Rilis : 13 November 2015

Genre : Alternative/Indie, Children's Music, Metal, Rock, Blues, Folk

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings adalah kompilasi rekaman oleh Kurt Cobain yang digunakan sebagai soundtrack untuk film Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.