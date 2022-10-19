Lirik Lagu Poison's Gone - Kurt Cobain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Poison's Gone - Kurt Cobain
She says I'm beans
And I've been lost
And I don't mean
The poison's gone
And I feel drained
The side that you know
And die with me
And I'll be yours
And I know you hope I'm in denial of love
And I know you'll only ever see me in this cell
Hiding and taken to the back of her reason
If I only knew you wouldn't dance, for my money
Only this I know
Time I've seen alone
And find the things that says I'm gone
Inside I breathe and thrive alone
She said don't be
Excitable
The night is deep, I died alone
She's had a dream
Wish I hadn't gone
Inside I weep
Inside I'm gone
She's saving pain and hiding hope
Inside of me
I've been grown
Credit
Artis : Kurt Cobain
Album : Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings
Penulis lagu : Kurt Cobain
Rilis : 13 November 2015
Genre : Alternative/Indie, Children's Music, Metal, Rock, Blues, Folk
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings adalah kompilasi rekaman oleh Kurt Cobain yang digunakan sebagai soundtrack untuk film Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.
