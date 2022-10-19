Lirik Lagu Gulity All the Same – Linkin Park Ft. Rakim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Guilty All the Same – Linkin Park Ft. Rakim

Tell us all again

What you think we should be

What the answers are

What it is we can't see

Tell us all again

How to do what you say

How to fall in line

How there's no other way

But oh, we all know

You're guilty all the same

Too sick to be ashamed

You want to point your finger

But there's no one else to blame

You're guilty all the same

Too sick to be ashamed

You want to point your finger

But there's no one else to blame

You're guilty all the same

Show us all again

That our hands are unclean

That we're unprepared

That you have what we need

Show us all again

'Cause we cannot be saved

'Cause the end is near

Now there's no other way

And oh, you will know

You're guilty all the same

Too sick to be ashamed

You want to point your finger

But there's no one else to blame

You're guilty all the same

Too sick to be ashamed

You want to point your finger

But there's no one else to blame

There's no one else to blame

Guilty all the same (all the same, all the same...)

Guilty all the same (all the same, all the same...)

You're guilty all the same