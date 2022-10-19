Lirik Lagu Gulity All the Same – Linkin Park Ft. Rakim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Guilty All the Same – Linkin Park Ft. Rakim
Tell us all again
What you think we should be
What the answers are
What it is we can't see
Tell us all again
How to do what you say
How to fall in line
How there's no other way
But oh, we all know
You're guilty all the same
Too sick to be ashamed
You want to point your finger
But there's no one else to blame
You're guilty all the same
Too sick to be ashamed
You want to point your finger
But there's no one else to blame
You're guilty all the same
Show us all again
That our hands are unclean
That we're unprepared
That you have what we need
Show us all again
'Cause we cannot be saved
'Cause the end is near
Now there's no other way
And oh, you will know
You're guilty all the same
Too sick to be ashamed
You want to point your finger
But there's no one else to blame
You're guilty all the same
Too sick to be ashamed
You want to point your finger
But there's no one else to blame
There's no one else to blame
Guilty all the same (all the same, all the same...)
Guilty all the same (all the same, all the same...)
You're guilty all the same
Artikel Pilihan