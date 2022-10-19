Lirik Lagu Lying From You – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lying From You – Linkin Park
When I pretend everything is what I want it to be
I look exactly like what you had always wanted to see
When I pretend I can forget about the criminal I am
Stealing second after second just 'cause I know I can
But I can't pretend this is the way it'll stay
I'm just (trying to bend the truth)
I can't pretend I'm who you want me to be
So I'm (lying my way from)
You (no, no turning back now)
I want to be pushed aside, so let me go
(No, no turning back now)
Let me take back my life, I'd rather be all alone
(No turning back now)
Anywhere on my own 'cause I can see
(No, no turning back now)
The very worst part of you is me
I remember what they taught to me
Remember condescending talk of who I ought to be
Remember listening to all of that and this again
So I pretended up a person who was fitting in
And now you think this person really is me
And I'm (trying to bend the truth)
But the more I push, the more I'm pulling away
'Cause I'm (lying my way from)
You (no, no turning back now)
I want to be pushed aside, so let me go
(No, no turning back now)
Let me take back my life, I'd rather be all alone
(No turning back now)
Anywhere on my own 'cause I can see
(No, no turning back now)
The very worst part of you
The very worst part of you is me
This isn't what I wanted to be
I never thought that what I said would have you running from me
Like this
This isn't what I wanted to be
I never thought that what I said would have you running from me
Like this
This isn't what I wanted to be
I never thought that what I said would have you running from me
Like this
This isn't what I wanted to be
I never thought that what I said would have you running from me
Like this
You (no turning back now)
I want to be pushed aside, so let me go
(No, no turning back now)
Let me take back my life, I'd rather be all alone
(No turning back now)
Anywhere on my own 'cause I can see
(No, no turning back now)
The very worst part of you
The very worst part of you is me
