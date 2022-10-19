Lirik Lagu Lying From You – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lying From You – Linkin Park

When I pretend everything is what I want it to be

I look exactly like what you had always wanted to see

When I pretend I can forget about the criminal I am

Stealing second after second just 'cause I know I can

But I can't pretend this is the way it'll stay

I'm just (trying to bend the truth)

I can't pretend I'm who you want me to be

So I'm (lying my way from)

You (no, no turning back now)

I want to be pushed aside, so let me go

(No, no turning back now)

Let me take back my life, I'd rather be all alone

(No turning back now)

Anywhere on my own 'cause I can see

(No, no turning back now)

The very worst part of you is me

I remember what they taught to me

Remember condescending talk of who I ought to be

Remember listening to all of that and this again

So I pretended up a person who was fitting in

And now you think this person really is me

And I'm (trying to bend the truth)

But the more I push, the more I'm pulling away

'Cause I'm (lying my way from)

You (no, no turning back now)

I want to be pushed aside, so let me go

(No, no turning back now)

Let me take back my life, I'd rather be all alone

(No turning back now)

Anywhere on my own 'cause I can see

(No, no turning back now)

The very worst part of you

The very worst part of you is me

This isn't what I wanted to be

I never thought that what I said would have you running from me

Like this

This isn't what I wanted to be

I never thought that what I said would have you running from me

Like this

This isn't what I wanted to be

I never thought that what I said would have you running from me

Like this

This isn't what I wanted to be

I never thought that what I said would have you running from me

Like this

You (no turning back now)

I want to be pushed aside, so let me go

(No, no turning back now)

Let me take back my life, I'd rather be all alone

(No turning back now)

Anywhere on my own 'cause I can see

(No, no turning back now)

The very worst part of you

The very worst part of you is me

