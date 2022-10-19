Lirik Lagu Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia) – Us3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
19 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB
Video klip lagu Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia).
Video klip lagu Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia). /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Us3VEVO

Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)– Us3

Ladies and gentlemen
As you know we have something special down here at Birdland this evening
A recording for Blue Note Records

Yeah, yeah, yeah
What's that? Yeah, yeah, yeah
Funky, funky

How 'bout a big hand now
Wait, wait a minute

Groovy, groovy, jazzy, funky
Pounce, bounce, dance as we
Dip in the melodic sea
The rhythm keeps flowin' and drips to MC

Sweet sugar pop, sugar pop, rocks it, pop
You don't stop 'til the sweet beat drops
I sure improve as I stick and move
Vivid poems recited on top of the groove

Smooth my floatin' like a butterfly
Notes set afloat, sung like a lullaby
Brace yourself as the beat hits ya
Dip trip, flip Fantasia

Biddy biddy bop (yeah)
Biddy biddy bop (funky, funky)

Feel the beat drop, jazz and hip hop
Drippin' in your dome, makes you zone and bop
Funk and fusion, a fly illusion
Keeps ya coastin' on the rhythm you're cruisin'

Up, down, round and round, rhymes profound
But nevertheless, you gots to get down
Fantasy freak through the beat so unique
You move your feet, the sweat from the heat

