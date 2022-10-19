Lirik Lagu Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia) – Us3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)– Us3

Ladies and gentlemen

As you know we have something special down here at Birdland this evening

A recording for Blue Note Records

Yeah, yeah, yeah

What's that? Yeah, yeah, yeah

Funky, funky

How 'bout a big hand now

Wait, wait a minute

Groovy, groovy, jazzy, funky

Pounce, bounce, dance as we

Dip in the melodic sea

The rhythm keeps flowin' and drips to MC

Sweet sugar pop, sugar pop, rocks it, pop

You don't stop 'til the sweet beat drops

I sure improve as I stick and move

Vivid poems recited on top of the groove

Smooth my floatin' like a butterfly

Notes set afloat, sung like a lullaby

Brace yourself as the beat hits ya

Dip trip, flip Fantasia

Biddy biddy bop (yeah)

Biddy biddy bop (funky, funky)

Feel the beat drop, jazz and hip hop

Drippin' in your dome, makes you zone and bop

Funk and fusion, a fly illusion

Keeps ya coastin' on the rhythm you're cruisin'

Up, down, round and round, rhymes profound

But nevertheless, you gots to get down

Fantasy freak through the beat so unique

You move your feet, the sweat from the heat