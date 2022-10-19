Lirik Lagu Turn Me On - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Band The Fray.
Band The Fray. /Tangkap layar Spotify.

Turn Me On - The Fray

There's a sentence on my father
On my sister, on my brother
There's a terror in the corner
That'll make your blood run cold
And it goes back in my bloodline
And we tried to walk away
But I want you as my lover
You are where I want to stay

And I don't know what it is, what it is, what it is about you
What it is, what it is but oh

The way you're moving, oh
You turn me on
I want to touch you 'til we're burning
Oh, you turn me on

I see you rising and you're falling
And I try to look away
But I'm frozen in the darkness
You're a burning cabaret

And I don't know what it is, what it is, what it is about you
What it is, what it is but oh

The way you're moving, oh
You turn me on
I want to touch you 'til we're burning
Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on
Oh, the way you're moving, oh
You turn me on
I want to touch you 'til we're burning
Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on

I want to feel, I want to feel you, love
I want to feel, oh I said I want to feel the way you're moving
Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on

Credit

Produser: Brendan O'Brien
Penulis: Ben Wysocki, Joseph King, Isaac Slade, dan David Welsh
Album: Scars and Stories
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bop Bop Baby - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Ravn ONEUS Diberhentikan Atas DugaanPemerkosaan, RBW: Melanjutkan Grup Beranggotakan Lima Orang
2

Rizky Billar Lari hingga Melompati Anak Tangga Saat Wajib Lapor: Saya Takut Disorot
3

Eksepsi Dibacakan, Putri Candrawathi Menangis di Persidangan Perdananya
4

Kronologi Pencurian Toko Ruben Onsu Diungkap Polisi, Pelaku Sempat Jual ke Penadah
5

Pacu Kontribusi ke Perekonomian, BUMN Lanjutkan Transformasi
6

PBB Tuding Rusia Gunakan Kekerasan Seksual dalam Strategi Militer, Korbannya Berbagai Usia
7

Senyum Sumringah Tukul Arwana Sambut Ulang Tahun Ke-59
8

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya
9

Sikap Putri Candrawathi di Sidang Perdana Jadi Sorotan, Dua Kali Tak Mengerti Isi Dakwaan JPU
10

Eksepsi: Putri Candrawathi Minta Dibebaskan dan Pemulihan Nama Baik

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 18 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 18 Oktober2022 Ada Live Livoli Divisi Utama, Dan FIFA U17 Womens World Cup

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE Brighton & Hove Albion FC vs Nottingham Forest FC

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Ada LIVE Brighton & Hove Albion FC vs Nottingham Forest FC

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Kupang

Renungan Harian Katolik Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Hendaklah Kamu Selalu Siap Sedia

Renungan Harian Katolik Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Hendaklah Kamu Selalu Siap Sedia

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Menjemput Berkah, Hello Jadoo, Hari Ini Pasti Menang

Jadwal Acara NET TV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Menjemput Berkah, Hello Jadoo, Hari Ini Pasti Menang

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda akan Gagal Memotivasi Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda akan Gagal Memotivasi Pasangan

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sekaran Kode Redeem Free Fire Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

Klaim Sekaran Kode Redeem Free Fire Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 dengan Puluhan Hadiah Menarik

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV The Hurricane Heist Hingga Southpaw

Jadwal Acara TransTV Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV The Hurricane Heist Hingga Southpaw

19 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Kerja Keras dan Usaha yang Tulus Akan Dibalas dengan Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Kerja Keras dan Usaha yang Tulus Akan Dibalas dengan Kesuksesan

19 Oktober 2022, 03:53 WIB

Purwakarta News

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Jika Timbul Dari yang Yakin Berarti itu Pekerjaan Hati, Yakinlah!

Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Jika Timbul Dari yang Yakin Berarti itu Pekerjaan Hati, Yakinlah!

19 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Jujur dan Terbuka dengan Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Jujur dan Terbuka dengan Pasangan

19 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Penuh dengan Energi Positif Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Penuh dengan Energi Positif Hari Ini

19 Oktober 2022, 03:37 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Rabu 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada dalam Kondisi Romantis Terbaik

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada dalam Kondisi Romantis Terbaik

19 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Dapat Keuntungan Finansial dari Investasi Masa Lalu

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Rabu 19 Oktober 2022: Dapat Keuntungan Finansial dari Investasi Masa Lalu

19 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Purwakarta News

Gus Baha: Jadilah Hamba Allah SWT Jika Mau Dijamin Masuk Surga!

Gus Baha: Jadilah Hamba Allah SWT Jika Mau Dijamin Masuk Surga!

19 Oktober 2022, 03:14 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Sekarang Juga Kode Redeem Aktif Rise of Eros Spesial Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022

Klaim Sekarang Juga Kode Redeem Aktif Rise of Eros Spesial Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

19 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Wow! Penyebab Boy William dan Ayu Ting Ting Musuhan Selama 4 Tahun: Keduanya Berakhir Bongkar Rahasia Baru

Wow! Penyebab Boy William dan Ayu Ting Ting Musuhan Selama 4 Tahun: Keduanya Berakhir Bongkar Rahasia Baru

19 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB