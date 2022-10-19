Lirik Lagu Turn Me On - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

There's a sentence on my father
On my sister, on my brother
There's a terror in the corner
That'll make your blood run cold
And it goes back in my bloodline
And we tried to walk away
But I want you as my lover
You are where I want to stay
And I don't know what it is, what it is, what it is about you
What it is, what it is but oh
The way you're moving, oh
You turn me on
I want to touch you 'til we're burning
Oh, you turn me on
I see you rising and you're falling
And I try to look away
But I'm frozen in the darkness
You're a burning cabaret
And I don't know what it is, what it is, what it is about you
What it is, what it is but oh
The way you're moving, oh
You turn me on
I want to touch you 'til we're burning
Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on
Oh, the way you're moving, oh
You turn me on
I want to touch you 'til we're burning
Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on
I want to feel, I want to feel you, love
I want to feel, oh I said I want to feel the way you're moving
Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on
Credit
Produser: Brendan O'Brien
Penulis: Ben Wysocki, Joseph King, Isaac Slade, dan David Welsh
Album: Scars and Stories
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Artikel Pilihan