Lirik Lagu Turn Me On - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Turn Me On - The Fray

There's a sentence on my father

On my sister, on my brother

There's a terror in the corner

That'll make your blood run cold

And it goes back in my bloodline

And we tried to walk away

But I want you as my lover

You are where I want to stay

And I don't know what it is, what it is, what it is about you

What it is, what it is but oh

The way you're moving, oh

You turn me on

I want to touch you 'til we're burning

Oh, you turn me on

I see you rising and you're falling

And I try to look away

But I'm frozen in the darkness

You're a burning cabaret

And I don't know what it is, what it is, what it is about you

What it is, what it is but oh

The way you're moving, oh

You turn me on

I want to touch you 'til we're burning

Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on

Oh, the way you're moving, oh

You turn me on

I want to touch you 'til we're burning

Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on

I want to feel, I want to feel you, love

I want to feel, oh I said I want to feel the way you're moving

Oh, you turn me on, come and turn me on

Credit

Produser: Brendan O'Brien

Penulis: Ben Wysocki, Joseph King, Isaac Slade, dan David Welsh

Album: Scars and Stories

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop