Lirik Lagu One Thing Right - Marshmello, Kane Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Thing Right - Marshmello, Kane Brown
I've cheated and I've lied
I've broke down and I've cried
I've got nothing to hide no more
I've loved and I've hurt
I've broken people down with words
More grace than I deserve, for sure
Known to be crazy, known to be wild
Mama had herself a little devilish child
Ain't no stranger to the troubles at my door (at my door)
I've been at the wrong place at the wrong time
Chasing all the wrong things most of my life
Been every kind of lost that you can't find
But I got one thing right
Been the kind of guy girls' mommas don't like
Running with the wrong crowd on the wrong nights
'Cause I've been wrong about a million times
But I got one thing right, you
I got you
(Baby, I got one thing right)
I got one thing right
You saw right through my pain
Kept us patient while I change
Never even crossed your mind to walk away (to walk away)
When I was getting crazy, reckless and wild
Acting like my mama's little devilish child
It took a heart like yours to find its place (find its place)
I've been at the wrong place at the wrong time
Chasing all the wrong things most of my life
Been every kind of lost that you can't find
But I got one thing right
