Lirik Lagu One Thing Right - Marshmello, Kane Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

One Thing Right - Marshmello, Kane Brown

I've cheated and I've lied

I've broke down and I've cried

I've got nothing to hide no more

I've loved and I've hurt

I've broken people down with words

More grace than I deserve, for sure

Known to be crazy, known to be wild

Mama had herself a little devilish child

Ain't no stranger to the troubles at my door (at my door)

I've been at the wrong place at the wrong time

Chasing all the wrong things most of my life

Been every kind of lost that you can't find

But I got one thing right

Been the kind of guy girls' mommas don't like

Running with the wrong crowd on the wrong nights

'Cause I've been wrong about a million times

But I got one thing right, you

I got you

(Baby, I got one thing right)

I got one thing right

You saw right through my pain

Kept us patient while I change

Never even crossed your mind to walk away (to walk away)

When I was getting crazy, reckless and wild

Acting like my mama's little devilish child

It took a heart like yours to find its place (find its place)

I've been at the wrong place at the wrong time

Chasing all the wrong things most of my life

Been every kind of lost that you can't find

But I got one thing right