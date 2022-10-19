Lirik Lagu Mad – Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Mad – Ne-Yo

Woah, ohh

Woah, ohh

Woah, ohh

Woah, hmm

She's staring at me

I'm sitting wondering what she's thinking

Hmm, nobody's talking

'Cause talking just turns into screaming, oh

And now is I'm yelling over her

She yelling over me

All that that means

Is neither of us is listening

(And what's even worse?)

That we don't even remember why we're fighting

So both of us are mad for nothing

Fighting for nothing

Crying for nothing, woah

But we won't let it go for nothing

No not for nothing

This should be nothing

To a love like what we got

Oh, baby, I know sometimes

It's gonna rain

But baby, can we make up now?

'Cause I can't sleep through the pain

(Can't sleep through the pain)

Girl, I don't wanna go to bed

(Mad at you)

And I don't want you to go to bed

(Mad at me)

No, I don't wanna go to bed

(Mad at you)

And I don't want you to go to bed

(Mad at me) oh no, no, no

And it gets me upset

Girl, when you're constantly accusing

(Asking questions like you already know)

We're fighting this war

Baby, when both of us are losing

(This ain't the way that love is supposed to go)

We fall into this place

Where you ain't backing down

And I ain't backing down

So, what the hell do we do now?