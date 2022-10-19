Lirik Lagu Mad – Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Mad – Ne-Yo
Woah, ohh
Woah, ohh
Woah, ohh
Woah, hmm
She's staring at me
I'm sitting wondering what she's thinking
Hmm, nobody's talking
'Cause talking just turns into screaming, oh
And now is I'm yelling over her
She yelling over me
All that that means
Is neither of us is listening
(And what's even worse?)
That we don't even remember why we're fighting
So both of us are mad for nothing
Fighting for nothing
Crying for nothing, woah
But we won't let it go for nothing
No not for nothing
This should be nothing
To a love like what we got
Oh, baby, I know sometimes
It's gonna rain
But baby, can we make up now?
'Cause I can't sleep through the pain
(Can't sleep through the pain)
Girl, I don't wanna go to bed
(Mad at you)
And I don't want you to go to bed
(Mad at me)
No, I don't wanna go to bed
(Mad at you)
And I don't want you to go to bed
(Mad at me) oh no, no, no
And it gets me upset
Girl, when you're constantly accusing
(Asking questions like you already know)
We're fighting this war
Baby, when both of us are losing
(This ain't the way that love is supposed to go)
We fall into this place
Where you ain't backing down
And I ain't backing down
So, what the hell do we do now?
