Lirik Lagu Pushing Me Away – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pushing Me Away – Linkin Park

I've lied to you

The same way that I always do

This is the last smile

That I'll fake for the sake of being with you

Everything falls apart

Even the people who never frown eventually break down

The sacrifice of hiding in a lie

Everything has to end

You'll soon find we're out of time left to watch it all unwind

The sacrifice is never knowing

Why I never walked away?

Why I played myself this way?

Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away

Why I never walked away?

Why I played myself this way?

Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away

I've tried like you

To do everything you wanted to

This is the last time

I'll take the blame for the sake of being with you

Everything falls apart

Even the people who never frown eventually break down

The sacrifice of hiding in a lie

Everything has to end

You'll soon find we're out of time left to watch it all unwind

The sacrifice is never knowing

Why I never walked away?

Why I played myself this way?

Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away

Why I never walked away?

Why I played myself this way?

Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away

The sacrifice of hiding in a lie

(We're all out of time, this is how we find how it all unwinds)

The sacrifice is never knowing

Why I never walked away

Why I played myself this way

Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away

Why I never walked away

Why I played myself this way

Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away