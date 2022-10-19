Lirik Lagu Pushing Me Away – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

I've lied to you
The same way that I always do
This is the last smile
That I'll fake for the sake of being with you
Everything falls apart
Even the people who never frown eventually break down
The sacrifice of hiding in a lie
Everything has to end
You'll soon find we're out of time left to watch it all unwind
The sacrifice is never knowing
Why I never walked away?
Why I played myself this way?
Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away
Why I never walked away?
Why I played myself this way?
Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away
I've tried like you
To do everything you wanted to
This is the last time
I'll take the blame for the sake of being with you
Everything falls apart
Even the people who never frown eventually break down
The sacrifice of hiding in a lie
Everything has to end
You'll soon find we're out of time left to watch it all unwind
The sacrifice is never knowing
Why I never walked away?
Why I played myself this way?
Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away
Why I never walked away?
Why I played myself this way?
Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away
The sacrifice of hiding in a lie
(We're all out of time, this is how we find how it all unwinds)
The sacrifice is never knowing
Why I never walked away
Why I played myself this way
Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away
Why I never walked away
Why I played myself this way
Now I see you're testing me, pushes me away
