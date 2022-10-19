Lirik Lagu Come Away Melinda - Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Away Melinda - Uriah Heep

Daddy, daddy, come and look

See what I have found

A little ways away from here

While digging in the ground

Come away, Melinda

Come in and close the door

It's nothing, just a picture-book

They had before the war

Daddy, daddy, come and see

Daddy, come and look

Why there's four or five

Little Melinda girls

Inside my picture book

Come away, Melinda

Come in and close the door

There were lots of little girls like you

Before they had the war

Oh daddy, daddy, come and see

Daddy, hurry do

Why, there's someone in a pretty dress

She's all grown up like you

Won't you tell me, why?

Come away, Melinda

Come in and close the door

That someone is your mummy

You had before the war

Daddy, daddy, tell me if you can

Why can't things be

The way they were

Before the war began?

Come away, Melinda

Come in and close the door

The answer lies in yesterday

Before they had the war

