Lirik Lagu Come Away Melinda - Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Away Melinda - Uriah Heep
Daddy, daddy, come and look
See what I have found
A little ways away from here
While digging in the ground
Come away, Melinda
Come in and close the door
It's nothing, just a picture-book
They had before the war
Daddy, daddy, come and see
Daddy, come and look
Why there's four or five
Little Melinda girls
Inside my picture book
Come away, Melinda
Come in and close the door
There were lots of little girls like you
Before they had the war
Oh daddy, daddy, come and see
Daddy, hurry do
Why, there's someone in a pretty dress
She's all grown up like you
Won't you tell me, why?
Come away, Melinda
Come in and close the door
That someone is your mummy
You had before the war
Daddy, daddy, tell me if you can
Why can't things be
The way they were
Before the war began?
Come away, Melinda
Come in and close the door
The answer lies in yesterday
Before they had the war
