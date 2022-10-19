Lirik Lagu Don’t – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t – Ed Sheeran

I met this girl late last year

She said, "Don't you worry if I disappear"

I told her, "I'm not really looking for another mistake"

I called an old friend thinking that the trouble would wait

But then I jumped right in a week later, returned

I reckon she was only looking for a lover to burn

But I gave her my time for two or three nights

Then I put it on pause until the moment was right

I went away for months until our paths crossed again

She told me, "I was never looking for a friend

Maybe you could swing by my room around ten

Baby, bring the lemon and a bottle of gin

We'll be in between the sheets 'til the late AM"

Baby, if you wanted me then should have just said, she's singing

Don't fuck with my love

That heart is so cold

All over my home

I don't wanna know that, babe

Don't fuck with my love

I told her she knows

Take aim and reload

I don't wanna know that, babe

And for a couple weeks I only wanna see her

We drink away the days with a takeaway pizza

Before, a text message was the only way to reach her

Now she's staying at my place and loves the way I treat her

Singing out Aretha, all over the track like a feature

And never wants to sleep, I guess that I don't want to either

But me and her, we make money the same way

Four cities, two planes, the same day

And those shows have never been what it's about

But maybe we'll go together and just figure it out

I'd rather put on a film with you and sit on a couch

But we should get on a plane or we'll be missing it now

Wish I'd have written it down, the way that things played out

When she was kissing him, how I was confused about

Now she should figure it out, while I'm sat here singing



Don't fuck with my love

That heart is so cold

All over my home

I don't wanna know that, babe

Don't fuck with my love

I told her she knows

Take aim and reload

I don't wanna know that, babe



On my hotel door

I don't even know if she knows what for

She was crying on my shoulder, I already told ya

Trust and respect is what we do this for

I never intended to be next (you bastard)

But you didn't need to take him to bed, that's all

And I never saw him as a threat (you bastard)

Until you disappeared with him to have sex, of course

It's not like we were both on tour

We were staying on the same fucking hotel floor

And I wasn't looking for a promise or commitment

But it was never just fun, and I thought you were different

This is not the way you realized what you wanted

It's a bit too much, too late if I'm honest

And all this time, God knows I'm singing



Don't fuck with my love

That heart is so cold

All over my home

I don't wanna know that, babe

Don't fuck with my love

I told her she knows

Take aim and reload

I don't wanna know that, babe

Don't fuck with my love

That heart is so cold

All over my home

I don't wanna know that, babe

Don't fuck with my love

I told her she knows

Take aim and reload

I don't wanna know that, babe



Credit

Penyanyi: Ed Sheeran

Penulis Lagu: Ali Shaheed Jones-Muhammad, Benjamin Joseph Levin, Conesha Monet Owens, Dawn Sherrice Robinson, Edward Christopher Sheeran, dan Raphael Saadiq

Album : X

Dirilis : 2014

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu Don’t rilis pada April 2014 dan sempat menjadi lagu yang hits. Meskipun demikian, lagu ini merupakan curahan hati Ed pada Ellie Goulding yang main hati dengan Niall Horan.

Ed Sheeran yang kala itu sedang murka, sempat tidak mau memaafkan Ellie dan Niall kembali pada saat itu. Tapi, Ed cukup senang ketika tahu kalau lagu ini menjadi hits.