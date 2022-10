Lirik Lagu Runaway – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Runaway – Linkin Park

Graffiti decorations

Under the sky of dust

A constant wave of tension

On top of broken trust

The lessons that you taught me

I learned were never true

Now I find myself in question

They point the finger at me again

Guilty by association

You point the finger at me again

I wanna run away

Never say goodbye

I wanna know the truth

Instead of wondering why

I wanna know the answers

No more lies

I wanna shut the door

And open up my mind

Paper bags and angry voices

Under a sky of dust

Another wave of tension

Has more than filled me up

All my talk of taking action

These words were never true

Now I find myself in question

They point the finger at me again

Guilty by association

You point the finger at me again

I wanna run away

Never say goodbye

I wanna know the truth

Instead of wondering why

I wanna know the answers

No more lies

I wanna shut the door

And open up my mind

I'm gonna run away, and never say goodbye

Gonna run away, gonna run away

Gonna run away, gonna run away

I'm gonna run away and never wonder why

Gonna run away, gonna run away

Gonna run away, gonna run away

I'm gonna run away and open up my mind

Gonna run away, gonna run away

Gonna run away, gonna run away

Gonna run away, gonna run away

Gonna run away, gonna run away

I wanna run away

Never say goodbye

I wanna know the truth

Instead of wondering why

I wanna know the answers

No more lies

I wanna shut the door

And open up my mind