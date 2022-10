War – Linkin Park

One, two

One, two, three, four

There's no peace, only war

Victory decides who's wrong or right

It will not cease, only grow

You better be prepared to fight

And it will not apologize

For laying down your life

War

There's no pain, it will spare

Fear has become your only right

And once you're lost, in your despair

Forever black eternal night

And it will not apologize

For laying down your life

War, destroyer

War, destroyer

It needs no side to justify

Laying down your life