Lirik Lagu The Wind - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Wind - The Fray

Oh my God, I think I'm lost at sea

And these silent waves are my company

And I lost the line between the sky and sea

And I'm wondering will the wind ever come for me, yeah

'Cause I don't know

I don't know where I am

Can you tell me

Will I break or will I bend?

Will the wind ever come again?

I feel the sun coming up, rising from the East

And I see the Empire falling to her knees

And I lost the line between her and me

But my troubles are gone if the wind ever comes for me, yeah

'Cause I don't know

I don't know where I am

Can you tell me

Will I break or will I bend?

Will the wind ever come again?

Dreamed, I found the shoreline

You were standing there

I dreamed I found you waiting

You were waiting for me, waiting for me

Tried to kiss the emptiness

Lost the line between sky and sea

I feel the sun coming up

Coming up, coming up, coming up

But I don't know, I don't know where I am

I will break or I will bend

Will the wind ever come again?

Credit

Produser: Brendan O’Brien

Penulis: Joe King & Isaac Slade

Album: Scars and Stories

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu

The Wind merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 7 Februari 2012.