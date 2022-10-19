Lirik Lagu The Wind - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh my God, I think I'm lost at sea
And these silent waves are my company
And I lost the line between the sky and sea
And I'm wondering will the wind ever come for me, yeah
'Cause I don't know
I don't know where I am
Can you tell me
Will I break or will I bend?
Will the wind ever come again?
I feel the sun coming up, rising from the East
And I see the Empire falling to her knees
And I lost the line between her and me
But my troubles are gone if the wind ever comes for me, yeah
'Cause I don't know
I don't know where I am
Can you tell me
Will I break or will I bend?
Will the wind ever come again?
Dreamed, I found the shoreline
You were standing there
I dreamed I found you waiting
You were waiting for me, waiting for me
Tried to kiss the emptiness
Lost the line between sky and sea
I feel the sun coming up
Coming up, coming up, coming up
But I don't know, I don't know where I am
I will break or I will bend
Will the wind ever come again?
Credit
Produser: Brendan O’Brien
Penulis: Joe King & Isaac Slade
Album: Scars and Stories
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu
The Wind merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 7 Februari 2012.
Artikel Pilihan