Lirik Lagu Immortals - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Immortals - Fall Out Boy
They say we are what we are, but we don’t have to be
I’m bad behavior but I do it in the best way
I’ll be the watcher (Watcher) of the eternal flame
I’ll be the guard dog of all your fever dreams
Oh, I am the sand in the bottom half of the hourglass, glass, glass
Oh, I try to picture me without you, but I can’t
'Cause we could be immortals, immortals
Just not for long, for long
And live with me forever now, pull the blackout curtains down
Just not for long, for long
We could be immor—immortals, immor—immortals
Immor—immortals, immor—immortals, immortals
Sometimes the only payoff for having any faith
Is when it’s tested again and again every day
I’m still comparing your past to my future
It might be your wound, but they’re my sutures
Oh, I am the sand in the bottom half of the hourglass, glass, glass
Oh, I try to picture me without you, but I can’t
Cause we could be immortals, immortals
Just not for long, for long
And live with me forever now, pull the blackout curtains down
Just not for long, for long
We could be immor—immortals, immor—immortals, immortals
And live with me forever now
Pull the blackout curtains down
