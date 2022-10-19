Lirik Lagu Immortals - Fall Out Boy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Immortals - Fall Out Boy

They say we are what we are, but we don’t have to be

I’m bad behavior but I do it in the best way

I’ll be the watcher (Watcher) of the eternal flame

I’ll be the guard dog of all your fever dreams

Oh, I am the sand in the bottom half of the hourglass, glass, glass

Oh, I try to picture me without you, but I can’t

'Cause we could be immortals, immortals

Just not for long, for long

And live with me forever now, pull the blackout curtains down

Just not for long, for long

We could be immor—immortals, immor—immortals

Immor—immortals, immor—immortals, immortals

Sometimes the only payoff for having any faith

Is when it’s tested again and again every day

I’m still comparing your past to my future

It might be your wound, but they’re my sutures

Oh, I am the sand in the bottom half of the hourglass, glass, glass

Oh, I try to picture me without you, but I can’t

Cause we could be immortals, immortals

Just not for long, for long

And live with me forever now, pull the blackout curtains down

Just not for long, for long

We could be immor—immortals, immor—immortals, immortals

And live with me forever now

Pull the blackout curtains down