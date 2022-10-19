Lirik Lagu The Tinder Song - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take out all the secrets
Take away the lies
I'm all the hearing stories
All about this other guys
And if you say I'm perfect
But you keep swiping right
(I should run, I should hide)
But girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend
Oh-oh, yeah
I heard a million stories
Like it's not you, it's me
But you're the only one I've wanted in my sweet seventeen
And if you say I'm perfect
But you keep swiping right
(I should run)
I should hide (I should hide)
But girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend
And I can't deny
I've tried to move along
For so long, oh, I've tried to move on
And now
I'm over trying to get you out of my mind
This is me dying to tell you
Oh, girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend
Oh, girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend
Artikel Pilihan