Lirik Lagu The Tinder Song - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB
Simak lirik lagu The Tinder Song yang dinyanyikan Lullaboy.
Simak lirik lagu The Tinder Song yang dinyanyikan Lullaboy. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/lullaboy

The Tinder Song - Lullaboy

Take out all the secrets
Take away the lies
I'm all the hearing stories
All about this other guys

And if you say I'm perfect
But you keep swiping right
(I should run, I should hide)

But girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend
Oh-oh, yeah

I heard a million stories
Like it's not you, it's me
But you're the only one I've wanted in my sweet seventeen

And if you say I'm perfect
But you keep swiping right
(I should run)
I should hide (I should hide)

But girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend

And I can't deny
I've tried to move along
For so long, oh, I've tried to move on
And now
I'm over trying to get you out of my mind
This is me dying to tell you

Oh, girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend

Oh, girl it's everything you do
And everything you do to me
Standing in a room
You're the only one I see
Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend
And I'm more than just a friend

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

