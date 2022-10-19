Lirik Lagu The Tinder Song - Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Tinder Song - Lullaboy

Take out all the secrets

Take away the lies

I'm all the hearing stories

All about this other guys

And if you say I'm perfect

But you keep swiping right

(I should run, I should hide)

But girl it's everything you do

And everything you do to me

Standing in a room

You're the only one I see

Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend

And I'm more than just a friend

Oh-oh, yeah

I heard a million stories

Like it's not you, it's me

But you're the only one I've wanted in my sweet seventeen

And if you say I'm perfect

But you keep swiping right

(I should run)

I should hide (I should hide)

But girl it's everything you do

And everything you do to me

Standing in a room

You're the only one I see

Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend

And I'm more than just a friend

And I can't deny

I've tried to move along

For so long, oh, I've tried to move on

And now

I'm over trying to get you out of my mind

This is me dying to tell you

Oh, girl it's everything you do

And everything you do to me

Standing in a room

You're the only one I see

Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend

And I'm more than just a friend

Oh, girl it's everything you do

And everything you do to me

Standing in a room

You're the only one I see

Tell me that the truth is after all we're more than just pretend

And I'm more than just a friend