Lirik Lagu Bionic - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bionic - Christina Aguilera

This-this-this-this is the moment that I take over your mind frame

Step into the picture that I paint you to my brain game

I let her date you so I give you a migraine

Over and over, put it on me, later you're insane

This is a roller coaster that's about to be long gone

Once you jump in, we're gonna get up on the lump and hold on

Just let it go, get it up, allow yourself to transform

Follow me, follow me to a place I know of no return

Are you ready, ready, ready to go?

Are you ready, ready, ready to go?

Bionic, take it supersonic, eh

I'm bionic, hit you like a rocket, eh-ay-yeh

Bionic, so damn bionic, eh

Gonna get you with my electronic, supersonic rocket, eh

Bionic, take it supersonic, eh

I'm bionic, hit you like a rocket, eh-ay-yeh

Bionic, so damn bionic

Gonna get you with my electronic, supersonic rocket, eh

I-I-I-I-I am the future, put it on you like a hurricane

Call me the supernova that's taking over all time and space

I'm testing your dimension, can't keep up with what I create

I'll break your concentration, imagination with what I make

Many times imitated, not duplicated, can't be replaced

Na-na-now, lemme spell it out, everybody can shout my name,

X-X-X-T-T-T-I-I-I-N-N-N-A

(Say) X-X-X-T-T-T-I-I-I-N-N-N-A-(say)-A-A-(say)

Are you ready, ready, ready to go?

Bionic, take it supersonic, eh

I'm bionic, hit you like a rocket, eh-ay-yeh

Bionic, so damn bionic, eh

Gonna get you with my electronic, supersonic rocket, eh

Bionic, take it supersonic, eh

I'm bionic, hit you like a rocket, eh-ay-yeh

Bionic, so damn bionic, eh

Gonna get you with my electronic, supersonic rocket, eh

Bionic, take it supersonic, eh

I'm bionic, hit you like a rocket, eh-ay-yeh

Bionic, so damn bionic, eh

Gonna get you with my electronic, supersonic rocket, eh