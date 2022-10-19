Lirik Lagu Red Red Wine – UB40 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Red Red Wine – UB40



Red, red wine goes to my head

Makes me forget that I still need her so



Red, red wine, it's up to you

All I can do I've done

Memories won't go, memories won't go



I'd have sworn that with time

Thoughts of you leave my head

I was wrong, now I find

Just one thing makes me forget



Red, red wine, stay close to me

Don't let me be alone

It's tearing apart my blue heart



I'd have sworn that with time

Thoughts of you leave my head

I was wrong, now I find

Just one thing makes me forget



Red, red wine, stay close to me

Don't let me be alone

It's tearing apart my blue heart



Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

You keep me rockin' all of the time

Red red wine, you make me feel so grand

I feel a million dollar when you're just in my hand

Red red wine, you make me feel so sad

Any time I see you go, it make me feel bad

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

Monkey pack him Rizla pon the sweet Dep line



Red red wine, weh give me whole heap of zing

Whole heap of zing, make me do my own thing

Red red wine, you really know how fi love

Your kind of lovin' like a blessing from above

Red red wine, I loved you right from the start

Right from the start, and with all of my heart

Red red wine inna eighties style

Red red wine inna modern beat style

Yeah



Give me a likkle time, let me clear up mi mind

Give me a likkle time, let me clear up mi mind

Give me red wine, the kind make me feel fine



You make me feel fine all of the time

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

Monkey pack him Rizla pon the sweet Dep line

The line broke, the money get choked

Bun bad ganja pon him likkle rowing boat



Red red wine, I'm gonna hold on to you

Hold on to you 'cause I know yuh love truth

Red red wine, I'm gonna love you til' I die

Love you 'til I die, and that's no lie

Red red wine, can't get you out mi mind

Wherever you may be, I'll surely find

I'll surely find, make no fuss, just leave us



Give me a little time, let me clear out my mind

Give me a little time, let me clear out my mind

Give me red wine, the kind make me feel fine

You make me feel fine all of the time

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

Monkey back and ease up on the sweet deadline

The line broke, the money get choked

Bun bad ganja pon him likkle rowing boat



Red red wine, you really know how fi love

Your kind of lovin' like a blessing from above

Red red wine, I loved you right from the start

Right from the start, and with all of my heart

Red red wine, weh give me whole heap of zing

Whole heap of zing, make me do my own thing

Red red wine inna eighties style

Red red wine inna modern beat style

Yeah

Red red wine, you make me feel so fine

You keep me rockin' all of the time

Red red wine, you make me feel so grand

I feel a million dollar when you're just in my hand

Red red wine, you make me feel so sad

Any time I see you go, it make me feel bad

Credit

Artis: UB40

Album: Labour of Love

Rilis: 1983

Genre: Reggae

Songwriters: Neil Diamond

Produser: Ray Falconer, UB40

Fakta di Balik Lagu Red Red Wine

Red Red Wine merupakan lagu yang aslinya ditulis, dibawakan, dan direkam oleh penyanyi Amerika Neil Diamond pada tahun 1967.

Lagu tersebut muncul di album studio keduanya yang bertajuk Just for You.

Liriknya ditulis dari sudut pandang seseorang yang menemukan bahwa minum anggur merah adalah tujuan utamanya. Ia melakukan hal tersebut untuk melupakan kesengsaraannya.

UB40 merekam versi kover Red Red Wine untuk album kover mereka yang bertajuk Labor of Love.