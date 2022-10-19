Lirik Lagu Skin to Bone – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Skin to bone, steel to rust
Ash to ashes, dust to dust
Let tomorrow have its way
With the promises we made
Skin to bone, steel to rust
Ash to ashes, dust to dust
Your deception, my disgust
When your name is finally drawn
I'll be happy that you're gone
Ash to ashes, dust to dust
Ash to ashes, dust to dust
(Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)
Skin to bone and steel to rust
Right to left, left to right
Night to day and day to night
As the starlight fades to gray
I'll be marching far away
Right to left and left to right
Ash to ashes, dust to dust
(Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)
Skin to bone and steel to rust
Let tomorrow have its way?
With the promises betrayed?
Skin to bone and steel to rust
Skin to bone and steel to rust
Skin to bone and steel to rust
Credit
Artis : Linkin Park
Album : Living Things
Tahun Rilis : 2012
Produser : Rick Rubin & Mike Shinoda
