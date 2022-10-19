Lirik Lagu Skin to Bone – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Skin to Bone – Linkin Park

Skin to bone, steel to rust

Ash to ashes, dust to dust

Let tomorrow have its way

With the promises we made

Skin to bone, steel to rust

Ash to ashes, dust to dust

Your deception, my disgust

When your name is finally drawn

I'll be happy that you're gone

Ash to ashes, dust to dust

Ash to ashes, dust to dust

(Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)

Skin to bone and steel to rust

Right to left, left to right

Night to day and day to night

As the starlight fades to gray

I'll be marching far away

Right to left and left to right

Ash to ashes, dust to dust

(Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)

Skin to bone and steel to rust

Let tomorrow have its way?

With the promises betrayed?

Skin to bone and steel to rust

Skin to bone and steel to rust

Skin to bone and steel to rust

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park

Album : Living Things

Tahun Rilis : 2012

Produser : Rick Rubin & Mike Shinoda