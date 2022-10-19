Lirik Lagu Under The Sheets - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under The Sheets - Ellie Goulding
Like all the boys before
Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys
Like all the boys before
Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys
You left a blood stain on the floor
You set your sights on him
You left a hand print on the door
Like all the boys before
Like all the boys before
This is our luck baby, running out
Our clothes were never off
We still have our roads to run about
To scale the map, scale the map
To get us back on track
I've seen you in a fight you lost
I've seen you in a fight
We're under the sheets and you're killing me
In our house made of paper
Your words all over me
We're under the sheets and you're killing me
Like all the boys before
Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys
Like all the boys before
Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys
In here, the world won't bring us down
Our plan is gold dust
Out there, a lonely girl could drown
In here, we're frozen
Where did the people go?
My hands are empty
You're not the answer I should know
Like all the boys before
Like all the boys before
We're under the sheets and you're killing me
In our house made of paper
Your words all over me
We're under the sheets and you're killing me
We're in a mess baby, we're in a mess babe
Your more is less babe
We're in a mess baby, we're in a mess babe
Your more is less babe
