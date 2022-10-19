Lirik Lagu Under The Sheets - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under The Sheets - Ellie Goulding

Like all the boys before

Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys

Like all the boys before

Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys

You left a blood stain on the floor

You set your sights on him

You left a hand print on the door

Like all the boys before

Like all the boys before

This is our luck baby, running out

Our clothes were never off

We still have our roads to run about

To scale the map, scale the map

To get us back on track

I've seen you in a fight you lost

I've seen you in a fight

We're under the sheets and you're killing me

In our house made of paper

Your words all over me

We're under the sheets and you're killing me

Like all the boys before

Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys

Like all the boys before

Like all the boys, boys, boys, boys

In here, the world won't bring us down

Our plan is gold dust

Out there, a lonely girl could drown

In here, we're frozen

Where did the people go?

My hands are empty

You're not the answer I should know

Like all the boys before

Like all the boys before

We're under the sheets and you're killing me

In our house made of paper

Your words all over me

We're under the sheets and you're killing me

We're in a mess baby, we're in a mess babe

Your more is less babe

We're in a mess baby, we're in a mess babe

Your more is less babe