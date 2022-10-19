Lirik Lagu Army of Me - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Army of Me - Christina Aguilera

I've been standing where you left me (left me)

Praying that you'd come and get me (get me)

But now I've found my second wind (wind)

Now I found my second skin (skin)

Well I know what you were thinking

You thought you'd watch me fade away (away)

When you broke me into pieces

But I gave each piece a name (a name)

One of me is wiser (wiser)

One of me is stronger, one of me is a fighter

And there's a thousand faces of me

And we're gonna rise up

And we're gonna rise up

For every time you broke me

Well you're gonna face an army

Army of me!

Welcome to my revolution (revolution)

All your walls are breaking down (down)

It's time you had a taste of losing (losing)

Time the table's turned around (around)

I see a glimpse of recognition

But it's too late ugh it's too late (too late)

And what you though was your best decision

Just became your worst mistake (mistake)

One of me is wiser

One of me is stronger

One of me is a fighter

And there's a thousand faces of me

And were gonna rise up

And were gonna rise up

For every time you broke me

Well you're gonna face an army, army of me

So how does it feel

To know that I beat ya

That I can defeat ya

Ooh how does it feel

'Cause it sure feels sweeter

It should be sweeter to me

Now that I'm wiser

Now that I'm stronger

Now that I'm a fighter

There's a thousand faces of me

And I'm gonna rise up

I'm gonna rise up (yeah I'm gonna rise up)

For every time you broke me (yeah-yeah)

There's a thousand faces of me