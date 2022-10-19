Lirik Lagu Army of Me - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Army of Me - Christina Aguilera
I've been standing where you left me (left me)
Praying that you'd come and get me (get me)
But now I've found my second wind (wind)
Now I found my second skin (skin)
Well I know what you were thinking
You thought you'd watch me fade away (away)
When you broke me into pieces
But I gave each piece a name (a name)
One of me is wiser (wiser)
One of me is stronger, one of me is a fighter
And there's a thousand faces of me
And we're gonna rise up
And we're gonna rise up
For every time you broke me
Well you're gonna face an army
Army of me!
Welcome to my revolution (revolution)
All your walls are breaking down (down)
It's time you had a taste of losing (losing)
Time the table's turned around (around)
I see a glimpse of recognition
But it's too late ugh it's too late (too late)
And what you though was your best decision
Just became your worst mistake (mistake)
One of me is wiser
One of me is stronger
One of me is a fighter
And there's a thousand faces of me
And were gonna rise up
And were gonna rise up
For every time you broke me
Well you're gonna face an army, army of me
So how does it feel
To know that I beat ya
That I can defeat ya
Ooh how does it feel
'Cause it sure feels sweeter
It should be sweeter to me
Now that I'm wiser
Now that I'm stronger
Now that I'm a fighter
There's a thousand faces of me
And I'm gonna rise up
I'm gonna rise up (yeah I'm gonna rise up)
For every time you broke me (yeah-yeah)
There's a thousand faces of me
