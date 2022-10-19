Lirik Lagu The Fighter - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

The lover held her love
She begged him not to go
The fighter wrapped his gloves
The fighter said I know, I know, I know
Just this one last time
I swear you'll still be mine
But he can't promise much
He goes for one last touch, one last touch
Maybe we were meant to be lonely, lonely
Maybe we were meant to be on our own
Loneliness has always been with me, with me
But maybe we don't have to be all alone
The fighter goes inside
The doubt is creeping in
He swings with all his might
At all that might have been
And she's in love with him
But lovers don't always win
He never even saw the swing
She calls out his name, calls his name
Maybe we were meant to be lonely, lonely
Maybe we were meant to be on our own
Loneliness has always been with me, with me
But maybe we don't have to be all alone
What breaks your bones
Is not the load you're carrying
What breaks you down
Is all in how you carry it
The lover held her love
She begged him not to go
She unwrapped his gloves
The lover said I know, I know, I know
Kissed his trembling lips
She touched his fingertips
But somehow they both know
He's not coming home, coming home
Loneliness has always been with me, with me
Maybe we were meant to be on our own
But I got to try or it will destroy me
'Cause maybe we don't have to be all alone
Credit
Produser: Brendan O’Brien
Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade
Album: Scars and Stories
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
