Lirik Lagu The Fighter - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB
Band The Fray.
Band The Fray. /Tangkap layar Spotify.

The Fighter - The Fray

The lover held her love
She begged him not to go
The fighter wrapped his gloves
The fighter said I know, I know, I know
Just this one last time
I swear you'll still be mine
But he can't promise much
He goes for one last touch, one last touch

Maybe we were meant to be lonely, lonely
Maybe we were meant to be on our own
Loneliness has always been with me, with me
But maybe we don't have to be all alone

The fighter goes inside
The doubt is creeping in
He swings with all his might
At all that might have been
And she's in love with him
But lovers don't always win
He never even saw the swing
She calls out his name, calls his name

Maybe we were meant to be lonely, lonely
Maybe we were meant to be on our own
Loneliness has always been with me, with me
But maybe we don't have to be all alone

What breaks your bones
Is not the load you're carrying
What breaks you down
Is all in how you carry it

The lover held her love
She begged him not to go
She unwrapped his gloves
The lover said I know, I know, I know
Kissed his trembling lips
She touched his fingertips
But somehow they both know
He's not coming home, coming home

Loneliness has always been with me, with me
Maybe we were meant to be on our own
But I got to try or it will destroy me
'Cause maybe we don't have to be all alone

Credit

Produser: Brendan O’Brien
Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade
Album: Scars and Stories
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hiccup – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

BTS Akan Jalani Wajib Militer, Jin Jadi Member Pertama yang Berangkat

18 Oktober 2022, 10:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Cuek dan Tanpa Rasa Bersalah, Putri Candrawathi Sempat Ganti Baju Usai Brigadir J Tewas Ditembak Ferdy Sambo
2

Jawa Barat Mencatat 10 Anak Balita Alami Ginjal Akut Misterius
3

Presiden AFC Ungkap Alasan Qatar Jadi Tuan Rumah Piala Asia 2023
4

Kronologi Hilangnya CCTV di Sekitar TKP Pembunuhan Brigadir J
5

Bertaruh Nyawa Demi Sekolah, Sejumlah Murid SD di KBB Sebrang Danau dengan Rakit Bambu Lapuk Tak Layak Pakai
6

Harga Naik, Mentan Ungkap Jumlah Stok Beras
7

Tanpa Rompi Tahanan, Terungkap Alasan Ferdy Sambo Pakai Baju Batik Saat Sidang
8

Akui Kesulitan Mendapatkan Vaksin Covid-19, Warga di Garut Terpaksa Kehilangan Lowongan Pekerjaan
9

Beralasan Balas Dendam, Rusia Gempur Ukraina dengan Rudal dan Drone Kamikaze
10

Pembacaan Eksepsi, Ferdy Sambo Bantah Rencanakan Pembunuhan Brigadir J

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda dan Pasangan Perluas Jangkauan Aktivitas

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Anda dan Pasangan Perluas Jangkauan Aktivitas

19 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Memory Berkasih dari Achik Spin Feat Siti Nordiana Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu Memory Berkasih dari Achik Spin Feat Siti Nordiana Lengkap dengan Liriknya

19 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

19 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

UPDATE Jadwal Denmark Open 2022 Hari Ini 18-23 Oktober 2022: Cek Link Streaming dan Live Score BWF Badminton

UPDATE Jadwal Denmark Open 2022 Hari Ini 18-23 Oktober 2022: Cek Link Streaming dan Live Score BWF Badminton

19 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 19 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Trans 7, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Lapor Pak, Bocah Petualang, Opera Van Java

Jadwal Acara Televisi Trans 7, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Lapor Pak, Bocah Petualang, Opera Van Java

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 Wilayah Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Ketika Hujan

Jadwal Sholat Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 Wilayah Makassar dan Sekitarnya, Serta Doa Ketika Hujan

19 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Manado Hits

Renungan Harian Keluarga GMIM, 19 Oktober 2022: Jangan Tunda Bayar Nazar

Renungan Harian Keluarga GMIM, 19 Oktober 2022: Jangan Tunda Bayar Nazar

19 Oktober 2022, 01:52 WIB

Kabar Banten

60 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Cerdas

60 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Mulia hingga Cerdas

19 Oktober 2022, 01:51 WIB

Zona Kaltim

Cegah Gangguan Ginjal Pada Anak,Hindari Parasetamol Sirup Yang Mengandung Bahan Ini

Cegah Gangguan Ginjal Pada Anak,Hindari Parasetamol Sirup Yang Mengandung Bahan Ini

19 Oktober 2022, 01:42 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Back Out, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Back Out, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

19 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Crystal Palace vs Wolves di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Crystal Palace vs Wolves di Liga Inggris 2022

19 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cara Download Dood Stream: Downloader Video Live Streaming Secara Online Tanpa Aplikasi Pakai YT2Save

Cara Download Dood Stream: Downloader Video Live Streaming Secara Online Tanpa Aplikasi Pakai YT2Save

19 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Demi Kau dan Si Buah Hati Karya Pance Pondaag Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Demi Kau dan Si Buah Hati Karya Pance Pondaag Lengkap dengan Liriknya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kabar Banten

60 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Terbaru yang Aestetik dan Lembut dengan Makna Mulia, Cantik hingga Dermawan

60 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Terbaru yang Aestetik dan Lembut dengan Makna Mulia, Cantik hingga Dermawan

19 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB

Media Kupang

GALAK Meminta Pengiriman Psikolog, AFGD masih Trauma dengan Penculikan

GALAK Meminta Pengiriman Psikolog, AFGD masih Trauma dengan Penculikan

19 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Link Download APK Weverse Versi PC, Laptop, HP dengan Mudah Melalui Layanan Dibawah Ini, Klik Disini Sekarang!

Link Download APK Weverse Versi PC, Laptop, HP dengan Mudah Melalui Layanan Dibawah Ini, Klik Disini Sekarang!

19 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Cilacap Update

Dikenal Sebagai Nepal Van Java! Berikut Pendakian Gunung Sumbing via Butuh Kaliangkrik Serta Estimasi Waktunya

Dikenal Sebagai Nepal Van Java! Berikut Pendakian Gunung Sumbing via Butuh Kaliangkrik Serta Estimasi Waktunya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Rabu 19 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

19 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Suami Pengganti, Sakral, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022 : Suami Pengganti, Sakral, Bintang Samudera

19 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

Pasca Pertemuan dengan Presiden FIFA, Jokowi Sebut Stadion Kanjuruhan akan Diruntuhkan

19 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Rabu, 19 Oktober 2022: Orang Baru yang bikin lebih Hidup

19 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB