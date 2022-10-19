Lirik Lagu The Fighter - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Fighter - The Fray

The lover held her love

She begged him not to go

The fighter wrapped his gloves

The fighter said I know, I know, I know

Just this one last time

I swear you'll still be mine

But he can't promise much

He goes for one last touch, one last touch

Maybe we were meant to be lonely, lonely

Maybe we were meant to be on our own

Loneliness has always been with me, with me

But maybe we don't have to be all alone

The fighter goes inside

The doubt is creeping in

He swings with all his might

At all that might have been

And she's in love with him

But lovers don't always win

He never even saw the swing

She calls out his name, calls his name

Maybe we were meant to be lonely, lonely

Maybe we were meant to be on our own

Loneliness has always been with me, with me

But maybe we don't have to be all alone

What breaks your bones

Is not the load you're carrying

What breaks you down

Is all in how you carry it

The lover held her love

She begged him not to go

She unwrapped his gloves

The lover said I know, I know, I know

Kissed his trembling lips

She touched his fingertips

But somehow they both know

He's not coming home, coming home

Loneliness has always been with me, with me

Maybe we were meant to be on our own

But I got to try or it will destroy me

'Cause maybe we don't have to be all alone

Credit

Produser: Brendan O’Brien

Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade

Album: Scars and Stories

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop