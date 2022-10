Lirik Lagu Something Good - Utah Saints dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something Good - Utah Saints

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah

Oh Oh woah

I just know that something good is going to happen

Oh Oh woah