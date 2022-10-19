Lirik Lagu Least Complicated – Indigo Girls, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Least Complicated – Indigo Girls
I sit two stories above the street
It's awful quiet here since love fell asleep
There's life down below me though
The kids are walking home from school
Some long ago when we were taught
That for whatever kind of puzzle you got
You just stick the right formula in
A solution for every fool
I remember the time when I came so close to you
Sent me skipping my class and running from school
And I bought you that ring 'cause I never was cool
What makes me think I could start clean slated
The hardest to learn was the least complicated
Oh, I just sit up in the house and resist
And not be seen until I cease to exist
A kind of conscientious objection
A kind of dodging the draft
The boy and girl are holding hands on the street
And I don't want to but I think you just wait
It's more than just eye to eye
Learn the things I could never apply
I remember the time when I came so close with you
I let everything go it seemed the only truth
And I bought you that ring, it seemed the thing to do
What makes me think I could start clean slated
The hardest to learn was the least complicated
So what makes me think I could start clean slated
The hardest to learn was the least complicated
Oh, I'm just a mirror of a mirror myself
All the things that I do
And the next time I fall I'm gonna have to recall
It's isn't love it's only something new
