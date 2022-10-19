Lirik Lagu Least Complicated – Indigo Girls, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Least Complicated – Indigo Girls

I sit two stories above the street

It's awful quiet here since love fell asleep

There's life down below me though

The kids are walking home from school

Some long ago when we were taught

That for whatever kind of puzzle you got

You just stick the right formula in

A solution for every fool

I remember the time when I came so close to you

Sent me skipping my class and running from school

And I bought you that ring 'cause I never was cool

What makes me think I could start clean slated

The hardest to learn was the least complicated

Oh, I just sit up in the house and resist

And not be seen until I cease to exist

A kind of conscientious objection

A kind of dodging the draft

The boy and girl are holding hands on the street

And I don't want to but I think you just wait

It's more than just eye to eye

Learn the things I could never apply

I remember the time when I came so close with you

I let everything go it seemed the only truth

And I bought you that ring, it seemed the thing to do

What makes me think I could start clean slated

The hardest to learn was the least complicated

So what makes me think I could start clean slated

The hardest to learn was the least complicated

Oh, I'm just a mirror of a mirror myself

All the things that I do

And the next time I fall I'm gonna have to recall

It's isn't love it's only something new