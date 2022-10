Boys Will Be Boys - Dua Lipa

It's second nature to walk home before the sun goes down

And put your keys between your knuckles when there's boys around

Isn't it funny how we laugh it off to hide our fear?

When there's nothing funny here

Sick intuition that they taught us so we won't freak out

We hide our figures doing anything to shut them out

We smile, a way to ease the tension so it don't go south