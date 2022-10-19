Lirik Lagu Sweetest Thing - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

My love she throws me like a rubber ball
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
She won't catch me or break my fall
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
Baby's got blue skies up ahead
But in this I'm a rain cloud
You know she likes a dry kind of love
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
I'm losing you
I'm losing you
Ain't love the sweetest thing
I wanted to run but she made me crawl
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
Eternal fire, she turned me to straw
Oh oh, the sweetest thing
You know I got black eyes
But they burn so brightly for her
This is a blind kind of love
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
I'm losing you
Oh oh oh, I'm losing you yeah
Ain't love the sweetest thing
Ain't love the sweetest thing
Oh oh, yeah, oh
Blue-eyed boy meets a brown-eyed girl
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
You can sew it up but you still see the tear
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
Baby's got blue skies up ahead
And in this I'm a rain cloud
Oh this is a stormy kind of love
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
Oh oh, the sweetest thing
Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: The Best of 1980–1990
Dirilis: 1998
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Songwriters: Bono
Produser: Steve Lillywhite, Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Artikel Pilihan