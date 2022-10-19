Lirik Lagu Sweetest Thing - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweetest Thing - U2

My love she throws me like a rubber ball

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

She won't catch me or break my fall

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

Baby's got blue skies up ahead

But in this I'm a rain cloud

You know she likes a dry kind of love

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

I'm losing you

I'm losing you

Ain't love the sweetest thing

I wanted to run but she made me crawl

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

Eternal fire, she turned me to straw

Oh oh, the sweetest thing

You know I got black eyes

But they burn so brightly for her

This is a blind kind of love

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

I'm losing you

Oh oh oh, I'm losing you yeah

Ain't love the sweetest thing

Ain't love the sweetest thing

Oh oh, yeah, oh

Blue-eyed boy meets a brown-eyed girl

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

You can sew it up but you still see the tear

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

Baby's got blue skies up ahead

And in this I'm a rain cloud

Oh this is a stormy kind of love

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

Oh oh, the sweetest thing

Oh oh oh, the sweetest thing

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: The Best of 1980–1990

Dirilis: 1998

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Songwriters: Bono

Produser: Steve Lillywhite, Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno

Fakta di Balik Lagu