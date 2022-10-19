Lirik Lagu Good In Me - Lullaboy, Gentle Bones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good In Me - Lullaboy & Gentle Bones
You blow my mind, it's crazy
I don't know why you want me
How did we start with a hello and now we watch our love grow?
'Cause every time
I'm thinking if you wonder what I mean when I try my best to help you see
You're the girl I never asked for but the perfect girl for me
Oh, she helps me go to sleep and she loves the person I could be
In a world that sees all my flaws, she only sees the good in me
Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me
Said, ooh, your love is bringing out the good in me
Never knew a girl who cared about my history
Just to find the ways to love me right
How did we start with a hello and now we get to grow old?
'Cause every time
I'm thinking if you wonder what I mean when I try my best to help you see
You're the girl I never asked for but the perfect girl for me
Oh, she helps me go to sleep and she loves the person I could be
In a world that sees all my flaws, she only sees the good in me
Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me
Said, ooh, your love is bringing out the good in me
It gets hard for me to speak
Or put in words all that you mean to me
You're the girl I never asked for but the only girl I need
No more insecurities
I'll be the man that she thinks I could be
In a world that sees all my flaws she only sees the good in me
Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me
Said, ooh, your love is, bringing out the good in me
Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me
Said, ooh, your love is, bringing out the good in me
How did we start with a hello? (How did we start with a hello?)
Credit
Artis : Lullaboy, Gentle Bones
Tahun Rilis :2022
