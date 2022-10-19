Lirik Lagu Good In Me - Lullaboy, Gentle Bones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good In Me - Lullaboy & Gentle Bones

You blow my mind, it's crazy

I don't know why you want me

How did we start with a hello and now we watch our love grow?

'Cause every time

I'm thinking if you wonder what I mean when I try my best to help you see

You're the girl I never asked for but the perfect girl for me

Oh, she helps me go to sleep and she loves the person I could be

In a world that sees all my flaws, she only sees the good in me

Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me

Said, ooh, your love is bringing out the good in me

Never knew a girl who cared about my history

Just to find the ways to love me right

How did we start with a hello and now we get to grow old?

'Cause every time

I'm thinking if you wonder what I mean when I try my best to help you see

You're the girl I never asked for but the perfect girl for me

Oh, she helps me go to sleep and she loves the person I could be

In a world that sees all my flaws, she only sees the good in me

Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me

Said, ooh, your love is bringing out the good in me

It gets hard for me to speak

Or put in words all that you mean to me

You're the girl I never asked for but the only girl I need

No more insecurities

I'll be the man that she thinks I could be

In a world that sees all my flaws she only sees the good in me

Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me

Said, ooh, your love is, bringing out the good in me

Ooh, you got it, you're the perfect girl for me

Said, ooh, your love is, bringing out the good in me

How did we start with a hello? (How did we start with a hello?)

Credit

Artis : Lullaboy, Gentle Bones

Tahun Rilis :2022