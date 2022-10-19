Lirik Lagu You Get Me So High - Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Get Me So High - Neighbourhood

Hope you don't regret it

I pushed a lot back but I can't forget it

We never got the credit

Nobody seemed to hear us but we said it

Neither of us planned it

And for a long time I took it all for granted

I really thought we had it

But at the time it was more than I could manage, so

If we can leave it all behind us

And meet in between

It would get me so

High all the time, high all the time

I wanna be high all the time

Would you come with me?

Wish I didn't doubt it

I wish I never ever told you all about it

But I just had to let you know

I never meant to hurt you, though

I had all my motives

I didn't know they wouldn't mix with your emotions

I just had to reach my goals

Never knew I'd meet you though, so

If we can agree to disagree

And keep on reaching

It would get you so

High all the time, high all the time

I wanna be high all the time

Would you come with me?

High all the time, high all the time

I wanna be high all the time

Would you come with me?

We should stick together

You're my best friend, I'll love you forever (Would you come with me?)

(It would get you so)

We could be the greatest, it doesn't matter if we're never rich or famous (Would you come with me?)

(It would get you so)

High all the time, high all the time

I wanna be high all the time

Would you come with me?