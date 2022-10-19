Lirik Lagu You Get Me So High - Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Get Me So High - Neighbourhood
Hope you don't regret it
I pushed a lot back but I can't forget it
We never got the credit
Nobody seemed to hear us but we said it
Neither of us planned it
And for a long time I took it all for granted
I really thought we had it
But at the time it was more than I could manage, so
If we can leave it all behind us
And meet in between
It would get me so
High all the time, high all the time
I wanna be high all the time
Would you come with me?
Wish I didn't doubt it
I wish I never ever told you all about it
But I just had to let you know
I never meant to hurt you, though
I had all my motives
I didn't know they wouldn't mix with your emotions
I just had to reach my goals
Never knew I'd meet you though, so
If we can agree to disagree
And keep on reaching
It would get you so
High all the time, high all the time
I wanna be high all the time
Would you come with me?
High all the time, high all the time
I wanna be high all the time
Would you come with me?
We should stick together
You're my best friend, I'll love you forever (Would you come with me?)
(It would get you so)
We could be the greatest, it doesn't matter if we're never rich or famous (Would you come with me?)
(It would get you so)
High all the time, high all the time
I wanna be high all the time
Would you come with me?
