A Rush of Blood to The Head - Coldplay

He said I'm gonna buy this place and burn it down

I'm gonna put it six feet underground

He said I'm gonna buy this place and watch it fall

Stand here beside me baby, in the crumbling walls

Oh, I'm gonna buy this place and start a fire

Stand here until I fill all your heart's desires

Because I'm gonna buy this place and see it burn

Do back the things it did to you in return