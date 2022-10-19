Lirik Lagu Blue - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blue - Keshi

Impatient, just say it

Still waitin', for another round

New faces, I'm racin'

I'm fine but I'll never make it home

Sixth street for the occasion

Can't take all of the changes

Blue moon, in different phases

Blue moon, in different places

Three hours, three months away

Going back but not the same

I don't want you to see me

'Cause I'm not what I seem

Always there to relieve it

Do we say what we mean?

Got the numb fight within the bloodline

Better dress up for the date night

For the date night

Don't hit my cell

There's an unknown number on my phone

I don't need your help

Just let me lay down on the floor

I don't know myself

Not like the time I did before

No, no

Impatient, just say it

Still waitin', for another round

New faces, I'm racin'

I'm fine but I'll never make it home

Sixth street for the occasion

Can't take all of the changes

Blue moon, in different phases

Blue moon, in different places

Tear me to pieces

I won't even feel it

You know what I'm needing

Move on with the seasons

Impatient, just say it

Still waitin', for another round

New faces, I'm racin'

I'm fine but I'll never make it home

Sixth street for the occasion

Can't take all of the changes

Blue moon, in different phases

Blue moon, in different places

Credit

Artis: Keshi

Album: Bandaids

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Penulis lagu: Keshi