Lirik Lagu Blue - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Impatient, just say it
Still waitin', for another round
New faces, I'm racin'
I'm fine but I'll never make it home
Sixth street for the occasion
Can't take all of the changes
Blue moon, in different phases
Blue moon, in different places
Three hours, three months away
Going back but not the same
I don't want you to see me
'Cause I'm not what I seem
Always there to relieve it
Do we say what we mean?
Got the numb fight within the bloodline
Better dress up for the date night
For the date night
Don't hit my cell
There's an unknown number on my phone
I don't need your help
Just let me lay down on the floor
I don't know myself
Not like the time I did before
No, no
Impatient, just say it
Still waitin', for another round
New faces, I'm racin'
I'm fine but I'll never make it home
Sixth street for the occasion
Can't take all of the changes
Blue moon, in different phases
Blue moon, in different places
Tear me to pieces
I won't even feel it
You know what I'm needing
Move on with the seasons
Impatient, just say it
Still waitin', for another round
New faces, I'm racin'
I'm fine but I'll never make it home
Sixth street for the occasion
Can't take all of the changes
Blue moon, in different phases
Blue moon, in different places
Credit
Artis: Keshi
Album: Bandaids
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Penulis lagu: Keshi
