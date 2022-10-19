Lirik Lagu All the Right Move - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik All the Right Move - OneRepublic

All the right friends in all the right places

So yeah, we're going down

They got all the right moves and all the right faces

So yeah, we're going down

Let's paint the picture of the perfect place

They got it better than what anyone's told you

They'll be the king of hearts and you're the queen of spades

And we'll fight for you like we were your soldiers

I know we got it good, but they got it made

And the grass is getting greener each day

I know things are looking up, but soon they'll take us down

Before anybody's knowing our name

They got all the right friends in all the right places

So yeah, we're going down

They got all the right moves and all the right faces

So yeah, we're going down

Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down

Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down

Do you think I'm special, do you think I'm nice

Am I bright enough to shine in your spaces

Between the noise you hear and the sound you like

Are we just sinking in the ocean of faces

It can't be possible, the rain can fall

Only when it's over our heads

The sun is shining everyday but it's far away

Over the world they said, they got

They got all the right friends in all the right places

So yeah, we're going down

They got all the right moves and all the right faces

So yeah, we're going down

Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down

Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down

It don't matter what you see

I know I could never be

Someone that'll look like you

It don't matter what you say

I know I could never face

Someone that can sound like you

All the right friends in all the right places

So yeah, we're going down

They got all the right moves and all the right faces

So yeah, we're going down

All the right friends in all the right places

So yeah, we're going down

They got all the right moves and all the right faces

So yeah, we're going down

Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down

Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down