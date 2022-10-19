Lirik Lagu All the Right Move - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik All the Right Move - OneRepublic
All the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They got all the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down
Let's paint the picture of the perfect place
They got it better than what anyone's told you
They'll be the king of hearts and you're the queen of spades
And we'll fight for you like we were your soldiers
I know we got it good, but they got it made
And the grass is getting greener each day
I know things are looking up, but soon they'll take us down
Before anybody's knowing our name
They got all the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They got all the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down
Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
Do you think I'm special, do you think I'm nice
Am I bright enough to shine in your spaces
Between the noise you hear and the sound you like
Are we just sinking in the ocean of faces
It can't be possible, the rain can fall
Only when it's over our heads
The sun is shining everyday but it's far away
Over the world they said, they got
They got all the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They got all the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down
Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
It don't matter what you see
I know I could never be
Someone that'll look like you
It don't matter what you say
I know I could never face
Someone that can sound like you
All the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They got all the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down
All the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They got all the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down
Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
Said everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
