Lirik Lagu Lights On - H.E.R. dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB
Video klip Lights On dari H.E.R.
Video klip Lights On dari H.E.R. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/H.E.R.

Lights On - H.E.R.

It's dark outside
I'm feeling right with you, oh, you
Don't turn off the lights
Can we try something new, oh, new?

You see this side of me
Fluent in the sheet
You read in between me
I ain't a stranger to the foreplay
So we can skip to word play

Leave the lights on
Leave the, leave the lights on
Leave them lights on
Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on
Do it side on
Switch and let me ride on
Ride all night long
Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on, on, on

Won't close my eyes
Show me what you can do (you can do), do
(Yeah)
I know your vibe
D'Angelo and then house fuse, yeah, fuse

You see this side of me
Fluent in the sheets
You read in between me
I ain't a stranger to the foreplay
So we can skip to word play, yeah

Leave the lights on
Leave the, leave the lights on
Leave them lights on
Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on
Do it side on
Switch and let me ride on
Ride all night long
Leave them lights on
Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on, on, on

Leave the lights on
Leave the lights on
Leave the lights on, yeah
Switch your side on, side on
Oh yeahhh

Credit

Artis: H.E.R
Album: H.E.R., Vol. 2
Dirilis: 2017
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Talay Riley / Michael Riley / Daniel Traynor / Gabriella Wilson

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

