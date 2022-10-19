Lirik Lagu Lights On - H.E.R. dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights On - H.E.R.

It's dark outside

I'm feeling right with you, oh, you

Don't turn off the lights

Can we try something new, oh, new?

You see this side of me

Fluent in the sheet

You read in between me

I ain't a stranger to the foreplay

So we can skip to word play

Leave the lights on

Leave the, leave the lights on

Leave them lights on

Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on

Do it side on

Switch and let me ride on

Ride all night long

Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on, on, on

Won't close my eyes

Show me what you can do (you can do), do

(Yeah)

I know your vibe

D'Angelo and then house fuse, yeah, fuse

You see this side of me

Fluent in the sheets

You read in between me

I ain't a stranger to the foreplay

So we can skip to word play, yeah

Leave the lights on

Leave the, leave the lights on

Leave them lights on

Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on

Do it side on

Switch and let me ride on

Ride all night long

Leave them lights on

Leave 'em, leave 'em lights on, on, on, on

Leave the lights on

Leave the lights on

Leave the lights on, yeah

Switch your side on, side on

Oh yeahhh

Credit

Artis: H.E.R

Album: H.E.R., Vol. 2

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Talay Riley / Michael Riley / Daniel Traynor / Gabriella Wilson