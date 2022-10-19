Lirik Lagu Rumour Has It - Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

She, she ain't real
She ain't gon' be able to love you like I will
She is a stranger
You and I have history
Or don't you remember
Sure, she's got it all
But, baby, is that really what you want
Bless your soul, you got your head in the clouds
She made a fool out of you
And, boy, she's bringing you down
She made your heart melt
But you're cold to the core
Now rumor has it she ain't got your love anymore
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
She is half your age
But I'm guessing that's the reason that you stayed
I heard you've been missing me
You've been telling people things you shouldn't be
Like when we creep out and she ain't around
Haven't you heard the rumors
Bless your soul, you got your head in the clouds
You made a fool out of me
And, boy, you're bringing me down
You made my heart melt, yet I'm cold to the core
But rumor has it I'm the one you're leaving her for
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
All of these words whispered in my ear
Tell a story that I cannot bear to hear
Just 'cause I said it, it don't mean that I meant it
People say crazy things
Just 'cause I said it, don't mean that I meant it
Just 'cause you heard it
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor-rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it (rumor)
Rumour has it
But rumour has it he's the one I'm leaving you for
Artikel Pilihan