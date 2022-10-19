Lirik Lagu Rumour Has It - Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rumour Has It - Adele

She, she ain't real

She ain't gon' be able to love you like I will

She is a stranger

You and I have history

Or don't you remember

Sure, she's got it all

But, baby, is that really what you want

Bless your soul, you got your head in the clouds

She made a fool out of you

And, boy, she's bringing you down

She made your heart melt

But you're cold to the core

Now rumor has it she ain't got your love anymore

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

She is half your age

But I'm guessing that's the reason that you stayed

I heard you've been missing me

You've been telling people things you shouldn't be

Like when we creep out and she ain't around

Haven't you heard the rumors

Bless your soul, you got your head in the clouds

You made a fool out of me

And, boy, you're bringing me down

You made my heart melt, yet I'm cold to the core

But rumor has it I'm the one you're leaving her for

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

All of these words whispered in my ear

Tell a story that I cannot bear to hear

Just 'cause I said it, it don't mean that I meant it

People say crazy things

Just 'cause I said it, don't mean that I meant it

Just 'cause you heard it

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor-rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it (rumor)

Rumour has it

But rumour has it he's the one I'm leaving you for