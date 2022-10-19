Lirik Lagu All The Rage Back Home - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

All The Rage Back Home - Interpol
When she went, hey love come over
My head abounds, oh, the feeling
And she wept, hold me again
I made no sound, oh, the beating
And she swore
Love is never done so easily
And we went over again
My head abounds, oh, the feeling
She said, you don't need time
Be tame, you won't meet your mate inside
My faith won't lie
He said, you don't need mine
Behave, you wanna leave my lady lovers
Of my eighteen summers alone
She said, you don't read minds
Be patient, you won't leave me shaking, leave me shaking
I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time
I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time
But it's all the rage back home
It's all the rage back home
When she said, love come over
My head abounds, oh, what feelin
She said, you oughtta refine
Be paid, you're gonna see my face in lights
My faith won't lie
But my sweet, you don't need mine's
Come away and just say you love me
Just say you love me alone
She said, you don't read minds
Be patient, you won't see me shaking
You have been mistaken
I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time
I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time
But it's all the rage back home
It's all the rage back home
All the rage back home
All the rage back home
All the rage
I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time
It's all the rage back home
I keep falling, maybe half the time, (it's all the rage back home) maybe half the time
It's all the rage back home
I keep falling, maybe half the time, (it's all the rage back home) maybe half the time
It's all the rage back home
It's all the rage back home
All the rage back home
