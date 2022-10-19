Lirik Lagu All The Rage Back Home - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

All The Rage Back Home - Interpol

When she went, hey love come over

My head abounds, oh, the feeling

And she wept, hold me again

I made no sound, oh, the beating

And she swore

Love is never done so easily

And we went over again

My head abounds, oh, the feeling

She said, you don't need time

Be tame, you won't meet your mate inside

My faith won't lie

He said, you don't need mine

Behave, you wanna leave my lady lovers

Of my eighteen summers alone

She said, you don't read minds

Be patient, you won't leave me shaking, leave me shaking

I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time

I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time

But it's all the rage back home

It's all the rage back home

When she said, love come over

My head abounds, oh, what feelin

She said, you oughtta refine

Be paid, you're gonna see my face in lights

My faith won't lie

But my sweet, you don't need mine's

Come away and just say you love me

Just say you love me alone

She said, you don't read minds

Be patient, you won't see me shaking

You have been mistaken

I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time

I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time

But it's all the rage back home

It's all the rage back home

All the rage back home

All the rage back home

All the rage

I keep falling, maybe half the time, maybe half the time

It's all the rage back home

I keep falling, maybe half the time, (it's all the rage back home) maybe half the time

It's all the rage back home

I keep falling, maybe half the time, (it's all the rage back home) maybe half the time

It's all the rage back home

It's all the rage back home

All the rage back home