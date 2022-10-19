Lirik Lagu In The Name of Love - Martin Garrix, Babe Rexhadan dan Fakta di Baliknya

In The Name of Love - Martin Garrix, Babe Rexhadan

If I told you this was only gonna hurt

If I warned you that the fire's gonna burn

Would you walk in? Would you let me do it first?

Do it all in the name of love

Would you let me lead you even when you're blind?

In the darkness, in the middle of the night

In the silence, when there's no one by your side

Would you call in the name of love?

In the name of love, name of love

In the name of love, name of love

In the name of...

In the name, name...

(Hey)

In the name, name...

If I told you we could bathe in all the lights

Would you rise up, come and meet me in the sky?

Would you trust me when you're jumping from the heights?

Would you fall in the name of love?

When there's madness, when there's poison in your head

When the sadness leaves you broken in your bed

I will hold you in the depths of your despair

And it's all in the name of love

In the name of love, name of love

In the name of love, name of love

In the name of...

In the name, name...

(Hey)

In the name, name...

I wanna testify

Scream in the holy light

You bring me back to life

And it's all in the name of love

I wanna testify

Scream in the holy light

You bring me back to life

And it's all in the name of love

In the name of love, name of love

In the name of love, name of love

In the name of...

In the name, name...

(Hey)

In the name, name...