Lirik Lagu In The Name of Love - Martin Garrix, Babe Rexhadan dan Fakta di Baliknya

In The Name of Love - Martin Garrix, Babe Rexhadan
If I told you this was only gonna hurt
If I warned you that the fire's gonna burn
Would you walk in? Would you let me do it first?
Do it all in the name of love
Would you let me lead you even when you're blind?
In the darkness, in the middle of the night
In the silence, when there's no one by your side
Would you call in the name of love?
In the name of love, name of love
In the name of love, name of love
In the name of...
In the name, name...
(Hey)
In the name, name...
If I told you we could bathe in all the lights
Would you rise up, come and meet me in the sky?
Would you trust me when you're jumping from the heights?
Would you fall in the name of love?
When there's madness, when there's poison in your head
When the sadness leaves you broken in your bed
I will hold you in the depths of your despair
And it's all in the name of love
In the name of love, name of love
In the name of love, name of love
In the name of...
In the name, name...
(Hey)
In the name, name...
I wanna testify
Scream in the holy light
You bring me back to life
And it's all in the name of love
I wanna testify
Scream in the holy light
You bring me back to life
And it's all in the name of love
In the name of love, name of love
In the name of love, name of love
In the name of...
In the name, name...
(Hey)
In the name, name...
Artikel Pilihan