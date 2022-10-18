Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Arif Rahman Nasution
- 18 Oktober 2022, 14:18 WIB
Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber. /Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Lirik Ghost - Justin Bieber

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow
I miss your touch on nights when I'm hollow
I know you crossed a bridge that I can't follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get
I want you to know

That if I can't be close to you
I'll settle for the ghost of you
I miss you more than life (more than life)
And if you can't be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow (woo)
I need more time but time can't be borrowed
I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

Since the love that you left is all that I get
I want you to know

That if I can't be close to you
I'll settle for the ghost of you
I miss you more than life (more than life), yeah
And if you can't be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy (oh)
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Whoa
Na, na-na
More than life
Oh

So if I can't get close to you
I'll settle for the ghost of you
But I miss you more than life
And if you can't be next to me
Your memory is ecstasy
I miss you more than life
I miss you more than life

Credit

Artis: Justin Bieber
Album: Justice
Year: 2021
Genre: Pop
Songwriter: Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K Johnson, Jon Bellion dan Justin Bieber
Produser: John Gudwin, Stefan Johnson, Jon Bellion dan The Monsters Strangerz

Fakta di Baliknya

Ghost merupakan lagu yang menyentuh hari, dimana Justin Bieber menyanyikan untuk seseorang yang tidak lagi bersamanya. Orang ini istimewa bagi dirinya dan yang tersisa hanyalah kenangan indah saat mereka bersama.

Beberapa penggemar berspekulasi bahwa dalam lagu ini, Justin Bieber mengungkap tentang sosok Selena Gomez yang dikencani selama beberapa tahun.

Sebagai bukti mereka menunjukkan pada tahun 2010 bandnya, Selena Gomez dan the Scene merilis sebuah lagu berjudul “Ghost of You”. Meski begitu, teori ini tidak cocok dengan sisa album Justice.

Kemudian sebagian penggemar justru menganggap bahwa lagu Ghost untuk menyanyikan cintanya untuk istrinya Hailey Baldwin.

Sementara, Justin Bieber sendiri mengatakan kalau lagu tersebut merupakan kisah tentang kehilangan seseorang yang dicintai. Artinya jika tidak bisa dekat lagi dengan seseorang, maka bisa akrab dengan bayang-bayangnya (Ghost).***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

