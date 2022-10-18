Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Ghost - Justin Bieber



Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow

I miss your touch on nights when I'm hollow

I know you crossed a bridge that I can't follow



Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know



That if I can't be close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (more than life)

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life



Youngblood thinks there's always tomorrow (woo)

I need more time but time can't be borrowed

I'd leave it all behind if I could follow



Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know



That if I can't be close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (more than life), yeah

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy (oh)

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life



Whoa

Na, na-na

More than life

Oh



So if I can't get close to you

I'll settle for the ghost of you

But I miss you more than life

And if you can't be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life



Credit

Artis: Justin Bieber

Album: Justice

Year: 2021

Genre: Pop

Songwriter: Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K Johnson, Jon Bellion dan Justin Bieber

Produser: John Gudwin, Stefan Johnson, Jon Bellion dan The Monsters Strangerz

Fakta di Baliknya



Ghost merupakan lagu yang menyentuh hari, dimana Justin Bieber menyanyikan untuk seseorang yang tidak lagi bersamanya. Orang ini istimewa bagi dirinya dan yang tersisa hanyalah kenangan indah saat mereka bersama.



Beberapa penggemar berspekulasi bahwa dalam lagu ini, Justin Bieber mengungkap tentang sosok Selena Gomez yang dikencani selama beberapa tahun.



Sebagai bukti mereka menunjukkan pada tahun 2010 bandnya, Selena Gomez dan the Scene merilis sebuah lagu berjudul “Ghost of You”. Meski begitu, teori ini tidak cocok dengan sisa album Justice.



Kemudian sebagian penggemar justru menganggap bahwa lagu Ghost untuk menyanyikan cintanya untuk istrinya Hailey Baldwin.



Sementara, Justin Bieber sendiri mengatakan kalau lagu tersebut merupakan kisah tentang kehilangan seseorang yang dicintai. Artinya jika tidak bisa dekat lagi dengan seseorang, maka bisa akrab dengan bayang-bayangnya (Ghost).***